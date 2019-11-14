Meghan Markle Reportedly Drops Hint About Wanting Another Child

We also got another update on Archie!

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan's "friend" also offered up some details about baby Archie.

"Archie is fascinated with his mini-instruments and likes banging on whatever he can," the source said. "He also likes it when daddy teases him and plays the harmonica. He thinks it's funny."

The insider also added that Meghan said "Archie is quite the character and loves to laugh. That he's a happy baby."