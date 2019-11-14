Meghan Markle Reportedly Drops Hint About Wanting Another Child

Pool/Getty Images
prince harry, meghan markle, archie
Pool/Getty Images

They may be busy doing a zillion things these days -- moving continents, delivering meals to people in need, starting a new foundation -- but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may still have time to think about having another baby. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have opened up discussions already about giving Archie a little brother or sister. 

  • In a new report in the 'Daily Mail' a supposed friend of Meghan's revealed where Meghan's head is at these days. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    "She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs," the anonymous source said, adding: "Meghan lit up when she spoke about Archie. She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping." Sounds like an almost-toddler to us! While, no doubt, Harry and Meghan must be exhausted from everything they have going on right now, it's obvious they love being parents. 

  • This isn't the first time we've heard about Harry and Meghan wanting more kids. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    BETRAM MALGAS/Getty Images

    In addition to Prince Harry telling Jane Goodall he and Meghan may have another child shortly after Archie's birth, it's was also reported a few weeks ago that Harry and Meghan are "committed to having another baby" and will be "trying in earnest pretty soon." Definitely sounds like baby number two isn't too far off for the Sussexes! 

  • We also got another update on Archie!

    prince harry, meghan markle
    PETER NICHOLLS/Getty Images

    According to the Daily Mail, Meghan's "friend" also offered up some details about baby Archie.  

    "Archie is fascinated with his mini-instruments and likes banging on whatever he can," the source said. "He also likes it when daddy teases him and plays the harmonica. He thinks it's funny." 

    The insider also added that Meghan said "Archie is quite the character and loves to laugh. That he's a happy baby."

  • And even though they may be thinking about another baby, Harry and Meghan are still very much focused on Archie. 

    Towards the end of March, sources told Us Weekly: "[Harry and Meghan] just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can.” 

    The source also added: “They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.” Aww. 

  • Time will tell if Harry and Meghan plan to become parents again in the near future!

    While it's certainly a strange time to try to get pregnant with everything going on in the world and everything they have going on personally, it definitely sounds like Harry and Meghan are set on having a least one more baby. That's definitely something we can get behind. Some good news and another adorable Sussex in the world? Count us in!

