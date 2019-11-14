Meghan Markle Reportedly Drops Hint About Wanting Another Child

Pool/Getty Images
They may be busy doing a zillion things these days -- moving continents, delivering meals to people in need, starting a new foundation -- but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may still have time to think about having another baby. According to a new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have opened up discussions already about giving Archie a little brother or sister.
In a new report in the 'Daily Mail' a supposed friend of Meghan's revealed where Meghan's head is at these days.
This isn't the first time we've heard about Harry and Meghan wanting more kids.
We also got another update on Archie!
And even though they may be thinking about another baby, Harry and Meghan are still very much focused on Archie.
Towards the end of March, sources told Us Weekly: "[Harry and Meghan] just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can.”
The source also added: “They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.” Aww.
Time will tell if Harry and Meghan plan to become parents again in the near future!
While it's certainly a strange time to try to get pregnant with everything going on in the world and everything they have going on personally, it definitely sounds like Harry and Meghan are set on having a least one more baby. That's definitely something we can get behind. Some good news and another adorable Sussex in the world? Count us in!
