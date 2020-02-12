Royal Expert Reveals Sign Kate Middleton Is the Boss of Her Marriage to Prince William

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Prince William may be the future monarch, but when it comes to his home life, it looks like Kate Middleton rules the roost. Royal fans have been privy to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home life -- and their relationship -- in a way they've never been before because of the current world health situation (a small silver lining?). And after seeing William and Kate partake in a number of video chats recently, an expert has weighed in on who really wears the pants in their relationship.
-
Whether they meant to or not, the Cambridges let their cards show recently during a Zoom meeting.
After seeing their adorable chat with students and teachers from Casterton Primary Academy last week, royal expert Angela Mollard gave her analysis of William and Kate's dynamic on the ROYALS podcast -- and she seems to think Kate is the ultimate decider in their home.
"I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them," Mollard said. "It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home."
-
Mollard suspects there may be a reason Kate is the one who's in charge at home.
The royal expert noted that Kate is "supremely organized," and added: "I think she's the boss in the relationship. She sort of led the conversation, but in a nice way."
Mollard then said: "She's the boss in that she's a mother of three children who does 50 million things a day."
Yep! There's probably not a mom out there who wouldn't be able to relate to that!
-
-
Another thing Mollard picked up on was Kate's natural knack for relating to children -- no surprise there, though!
In addition to noting that Kate is always "warm" and "instinctive" when it comes to speaking with kids, "She has a really strong connection to not just her own children but to other people's children as well," Mollard said.
There isn't a royal fan alive who would ever contest that. In fact, Kate seems to feel most comfortable when spending time with children.
-
Kate is always a breath of fresh air, but it's been obvious lately that she's been vital in boosting the moods of others -- particularly those on the front line.
During a chat with staff from another school -- Lancashire -- Kate praised everyone for their incredible work.
"To you and everyone who is in during this time, it must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children, they’ve really got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be," she said. “So really, really well done and for all of you I know it’s not easy circumstances, but it’s fantastic.”
-
-
William may be the one with more responsibility on shoulders for his country as time goes on, but we know who's shouldering everything at home.
Share this Story