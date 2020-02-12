Royal Expert Reveals Sign Kate Middleton Is the Boss of Her Marriage to Prince William

Whether they meant to or not, the Cambridges let their cards show recently during a Zoom meeting.

After seeing their adorable chat with students and teachers from Casterton Primary Academy last week, royal expert Angela Mollard gave her analysis of William and Kate's dynamic on the ROYALS podcast -- and she seems to think Kate is the ultimate decider in their home.

"I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them," Mollard said. "It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home."