18 Royal Etiquette Practices Across the World

Chris Jackson/Getty Images In case ya didn't know, royals are just like us! They get married, get job promotions, shake hands, meet people, wear clothes, have political opinions, and on and on. But it's how they do those things -- the traditions and rules, whether official or unspoken, that govern how they go about their daily lives and their duties -- that makes a huge difference, of course. None of us regular peeps are exactly going around curtsying to one another, after all. And among the 26 monarchies that are left in the world, as well as in some deposed royal families that strive to keep up appearances, protocol and tradition vary widely. Just because the world's most famous royal family (the British one, of course) does thing a certain way, doesn't mean that we should expect to encounter the same rules around the world.

Protocol is an important part of being royal. After all, while many royal families around the world are basically figureheads with little actual power, etiquette is a way that they maintain their mystique and allure, the way they project the power of their presence, status, and money. That's why there's a way to address them and there's a way to be dressed in front of them.

And that's why there are rules about who can or can't inherit a throne and how.

But there are an increasing number of monarchies that have loosened up their rules, which has instantly made them both more likable and less likely to lose the all-important public funding that keeps them afloat. These royals are fascinating because they've figured out a way to stay relevant, while still maintaining their status -- and they've done that through protocol and etiquette.

Royal rules around the world are fascinating -- and often bizarre or downright funny -- and at the least, offer a view into a world and a set of people that are so different from our everyday lives. Here are 18 royal rules from monarchies around the world that give us insight about a rarefied, often outdated, and slowly changing world.