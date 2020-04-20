Kate Middleton Has Meghan Markle to Thank for One of Her Impressive Habits

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
There are a lot of differences between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but apparently, these sister-in-laws are learning from each other more than we might think. According to a communications expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has picked up one of the Duchess of Sussex's habits, and it's definitely a positive thing -- in fact, it may even lead to her being a more effective member of the royal family overall.
According to Judi James, an expert in body language and communication, Kate's speaking style has changed.
When Meghan entered the royal family, she already had years of public speaking experience.
As it turns out, Meghan's time in the entertainment industry really was an asset to her.
Now, Kate's been able to make big strides in her speaking thanks to Meghan's example.
Public speaking is tough, so Kate gets props for putting in the effort.
