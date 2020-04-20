Kate Middleton Has Meghan Markle to Thank for One of Her Impressive Habits

There are a lot of differences between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but apparently, these sister-in-laws are learning from each other more than we might think. According to a communications expert, the Duchess of Cambridge has picked up one of the Duchess of Sussex's habits, and it's definitely a positive thing -- in fact, it may even lead to her being a more effective member of the royal family overall. 

  • According to Judi James, an expert in body language and communication, Kate's speaking style has changed. 

    Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    She told Express that in the beginning of Kate's time as a royal, her speeches seemed "mannered and choreographed," likely because Kate was so focused on not getting anything wrong, and that could come off as her being over-coached. This in turn could have kept her from letting people see the real her, which is crucial to relate to them. 

    But thanks to Meghan, it seems like all of that is changing now.

  • When Meghan entered the royal family, she already had years of public speaking experience. 

    Meghan Markle
    Mark Large - WPA Pool /Getty Images

    Comparatively, she was much more of a natural than Kate was, according to James, especially since Kate seemed to be attempting to emulate Queen Elizabeth's speaking style.

    "Unlike Meghan, who arrived in the Royal Family complete with her own authentic speaking style and stuck with it, Kate had clearly gone down the royal route of putting perfection over impact, even including the use of the same high-pitched vocal tone that the Queen uses," she said. 

  • As it turns out, Meghan's time in the entertainment industry really was an asset to her. 

    Meghan Markle
    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

    "Meghan’s experience as an actress helped her develop a very inspirational and persuasive, modern speaking style," James said. "She can speak with conviction and empathy, connecting with her audiences and creating change in a way that the royals rarely have done."

    It's true -- we're always totally blown away when we hear Meghan speak. 

  • Now, Kate's been able to make big strides in her speaking thanks to Meghan's example.

    Kate Middleton
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    James said: 

    "Recently, Kate has appeared to be almost as keen to give her speeches the ‘wow’ factor as her husband. Kate’s speech in Pakistan last year did finally show signs of a casting off of regal elegance and perfection and some hints of the kind of more relaxed, congruent passion and a desire to create bonds with her audience that Meghan excels at though. With no lectern and reading less from her notes, Kate appeared to be developing her individual style and potential as a speaker rather than focusing on being flawless."

    Wow. Go Kate! 

  • Public speaking is tough, so Kate gets props for putting in the effort. 

    Kate Middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    And who knows? Maybe Meghan can offer up more advice to her ... if she's looking for it, that is. Yeah, there have been feud rumors between them, but they're still family. The supposed feud can't last forever! 

    Good for Kate for working on her speaking skills. We're definitely impressed with everything she's managed to accomplish so far -- and she'll get even better from here. Practice makes perfect! 

