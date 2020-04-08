Kate Middleton's Recent Video Chat Shows She Doesn't Need a Hairstylist

Last week, Will and Kate talked to the BBC about mental health and the NHS.

Because it was just a video chat, Kate and Will didn't get all dolled up -- they were both dressed pretty casually, with Kate wearing a black and white striped top. It also appeared she was wearing a bit less makeup than usual, and her hair looked amazing. So much volume, especially because it looks like she did it herself. Who looks this good and is this low maintenance at the same time?!

We need a product list from her ASAP!