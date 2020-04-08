Kate Middleton's Recent Video Chat Shows She Doesn't Need a Hairstylist

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

We can probably all agree that Kate Middleton has fabulous hair, and we're jealous. Our one consolation has been that this royal lady has a lot more professional help than we do in that department, but apparently, she doesn't even need it! Kate recently styled her own hair for a video chat while working for home, and it looked just as amazing as it does when she gets it done by professionals.

Of course ... 

  • Last week, Will and Kate talked to the BBC about mental health and the NHS. 

    Because it was just a video chat, Kate and Will didn't get all dolled up -- they were both dressed pretty casually, with Kate wearing a black and white striped top. It also appeared she was wearing a bit less makeup than usual, and her hair looked amazing. So much volume, especially because it looks like she did it herself. Who looks this good and is this low maintenance at the same time?!

    We need a product list from her ASAP!

    • Advertisement

  • A celebrity hairstylist says that it looks like Kate's been styling with less heat than usual.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    As James Johnson told the Daily Mail, the trained eye can tell that this is a style Kate likely did on her own, and even though he did mention that it looks less "pristine" than usual, it's definitely still an impressive job! 

    'Kate’s hair is usually more full of volume and pristine. Here her hair looks more undone, and definitely shows signs of her doing it herself," he said.

  • He also mentioned that it looks like it was the work of an at-home blowout.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    "It’s not easy doing your hair yourself when you’re used to getting it done professionally, so Kate has done well," Johnson added. "Kate may have even created the blow dry look with a medium tong, which can easily be done at home." 

    We've never imagined we might be capable of achieving Kate's hair at home ... but now, we might be willing to give it a try.

  • Apparently, this time stuck at home could be good for Kate's hair, too.

    Kate Middleton
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    The hairstylist added:

    "Kate had her LOB (long bob) cut before lockdown and luckily she went for a shorter, lighter style which no doubt is easier to maintain in these conditions. Not being so active with work is a great time for her to re-condition her hair, and it shows in the shine. The use of less heat day-to-day as Kate goes to less events is ideal for helping restore her hair, perfect for someone like Kate who normally has a busy schedule and a lot of hair styling." 

    Sounds like it might be good for us, too -- our hair could definitely use a break. 

  • Maybe more videos are on the way so we can see Kate's 'dos. 

    We know that Kate's style has always been impeccable, but now, we're getting to see what she can do without her stylists at her fingertips ... and yep, she still looks amazing. Go figure.

    But maybe the looks Kate creates at home can help inspire us -- like this blowout she achieved. If she ever wants to upload a DIY video on YouTube about her hair, she knows where to find us.

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement