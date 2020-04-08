Kate Middleton's Recent Video Chat Shows She Doesn't Need a Hairstylist

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
We can probably all agree that Kate Middleton has fabulous hair, and we're jealous. Our one consolation has been that this royal lady has a lot more professional help than we do in that department, but apparently, she doesn't even need it! Kate recently styled her own hair for a video chat while working for home, and it looked just as amazing as it does when she gets it done by professionals.
Last week, Will and Kate talked to the BBC about mental health and the NHS.
Because it was just a video chat, Kate and Will didn't get all dolled up -- they were both dressed pretty casually, with Kate wearing a black and white striped top. It also appeared she was wearing a bit less makeup than usual, and her hair looked amazing. So much volume, especially because it looks like she did it herself. Who looks this good and is this low maintenance at the same time?!
We need a product list from her ASAP!
A celebrity hairstylist says that it looks like Kate's been styling with less heat than usual.
He also mentioned that it looks like it was the work of an at-home blowout.
Apparently, this time stuck at home could be good for Kate's hair, too.
Maybe more videos are on the way so we can see Kate's 'dos.
We know that Kate's style has always been impeccable, but now, we're getting to see what she can do without her stylists at her fingertips ... and yep, she still looks amazing. Go figure.
But maybe the looks Kate creates at home can help inspire us -- like this blowout she achieved. If she ever wants to upload a DIY video on YouTube about her hair, she knows where to find us.
