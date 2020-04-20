Newly-Released Texts From Harry & Meghan Are Her Dad's Worst Nightmare

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Not long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship became part of the public's daily consumption, Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, began giving interviews and generally causing lots of drama. At the crux of Meghan and Thomas' contentious public relationship was text messages that were sent between the two and subsequently published by Mail on Sunday. However, new text messages between Harry, Meghan, and Thomas were just published and they paint a very different light as to what was first seen by the public. 

  • According to the 'Daily Beast,' ITV journalist Chris Ship first posted the text messages on Twitter. 

    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    The first text read: "Tom, it’s Harry and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you.”

    Nothing.

    Then another: “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If you love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks”

    In another message, Harry wrote: “Oh any speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help u, as we have been trying from day 1.”

  • Then, there were texts from Meghan to her dad from a few days before the wedding. 

    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    Reportedly, Meghan found out that her father had a heart attack just like everyone else -- through the media. Four days before her wedding, here's what Meghan sent her dad:

    “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you're not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts. Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond … Do you need help? Can we send security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in hospital but need you to please get in touch with us….What hospital are you at?”

  • After Thomas perviously refused security from Harry and Meghan -- and didn't text them back -- here's what Meghan sent to her dad:

    Scott Barbour/Stringer/Getty Images

    “Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you’re safe … they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them. Please please call as soon as you can... all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important.”

  • These messages obviously paint a different picture than the one her family has been trying to portray. 

    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    In addition to the rude tweets Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle has fired off, her father has given a number of scathing interviews about his daughter, including one where he said:

    "What they have decided to do is, to me, embarrassing. I think when they got married, they married into royalty and they knew what they were getting themselves into. That's been Harry's life, Meghan's had a similar kind of life."

    Like, what?

  • Will this shut down Meghan's family members once and for all?

    WPA Pool / Getty Images

    We sure hope so! Because, honestly, from here on out, we're assuming anyone would have a very hard time believing anything they have to say -- because clearly Meghan was very concerned about her father and certainly didn't abandon him, as he said. Man, talk about an exhausting way to have to prove the truth. We feel for you, Harry and Meghan!

