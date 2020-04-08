Jinger Duggar's Skinny Jeans Steal the Show During Recent 'Q&A' Video

For the past few years, Jinger Duggar has definitely been impressing us with her style choices, but even though she's been wearing jeans for awhile now, fans still can't get enough of seeing her wear pants. In a new video with husband Jeremy Vuolo on Instagram, Jinger showed off her skinny jeans, and everyone watching at home just couldn't get enough.
Recently, Jeremy and Jinger sat down for a 'Q&A' session on Instagram.
They talked about what they've been doing while spending more time at home than usual, the TV shows and movies they're watching (Jinger said The English Game made her cry), and what they're looking forward to most when they can finally leave the house.
Basically, all that good stuff.
Even though they were having a pretty interesting chat, fans could only focus on Jinger's outfit.
In the comments, people couldn't stop talking about Jinger Duggar's outfit.And yes, now that they've mentioned it, we have noticed that Jinger has glammed up quite a bit since she made the big move to Los Angeles. That hair is gorgeous!
Her outfit also deserved all the compliments. We love what she's wearing, including her skinny jeans and those snakeskin shoes. This is a far cry from the kind of outfits we've seen her wearing on 19 Kids & Counting for sure!
It seems like Jinger and her fam have definitely been keeping busy over the last few weeks.
Then again, with a kid like Felicity in the house, we have a feeling that Jinger and Jeremy don't have a choice but to be on the go! They're such an adorable family, and we've been loving all the updates they're sharing -- including this one, which Jinger shared on Easter.
They're definitely making the most of all this family time, and we love seeing them have fun!
The whole family has been doing their part to stay safe.
And apparently, that includes her doll. Is that Belle from Beauty & The Beast?!
Everyone's been sporting their LA Dodgers masks, staying safe and representing their home all at the same time... even if they don't get much of an opportunity to show them off. Still, it's been interesting to follow along with how they're spending this time -- masks included.
We hope more Q&A sessions are on their way.
We love hearing directly from Jinger and Jeremy on what they've been up to lately, especially since it helps fill in the gaps while we're waiting for new episodes of Counting On. Plus, it helps that they make the most adorable family -- and yeah, we're going to need to see more outfit inspo from Jinger herself.
Fingers crossed we get more videos soon. We could really use the entertainment!
