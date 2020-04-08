Jinger Duggar's Skinny Jeans Steal the Show During Recent 'Q&A' Video

Even though they were having a pretty interesting chat, fans could only focus on Jinger's outfit.

In the comments, people couldn't stop talking about Jinger Duggar's outfit.And yes, now that they've mentioned it, we have noticed that Jinger has glammed up quite a bit since she made the big move to Los Angeles. That hair is gorgeous!

Her outfit also deserved all the compliments. We love what she's wearing, including her skinny jeans and those snakeskin shoes. This is a far cry from the kind of outfits we've seen her wearing on 19 Kids & Counting for sure!