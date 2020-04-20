Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Penned a 'Brutal' Letter to British Press

If there's been one constant in Prince Harry's life, it's been his general disdain for the British tabloids -- and now his wife, Meghan Markle, has officially joined her husband in this plight. Although Meghan has made it clear she hasn't appreciated the press coverage she's gotten since marrying Harry, the Sussexes' new letter to the tabloids shows in no uncertain terms that they are done playing games with the press.  

  • On Sunday, Harry and Meghan sent a few tabloids a brutal letter. 

    In the letter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make it clear that, moving forward, they will not cooperate with them in any sort of way. 

    Editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express all received the letters. Ending the blunt letter, Harry and Meghan's rep wrote:

    "... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.

    This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie."

  • Wow! Although the letter certainly is, er, brisk, we can't say we're surprised.

    Harry and Meghan have been on the receiving end of seriously intense -- seriously intrusive -- media coverage since their relationship started. They tried to smile and stay quiet, but obviously, it reached a point where it was just too much. They even tried to express how much the media was hurting them when they let their guard down during their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

    No one listened, though, so good for them for drawing a line in the sand.

  • Harry and Meghan made it clear they're not banning ALL media outlets, though. 

    Despite having a contentious relationship with a number of media outlets -- in addition to the ones they sent the letters to -- Harry and Meghan still plan on cooperating with the press going forward. The Sussexes said they are “looking forward” to working with journalists from all over the world in their letter. 

    Phew!

  • As many royal fans know, this isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have put their thoughts about the press in writing. 

    In 2019, Harry penned a piece for The Guardian, explaining why he was taking legal action against certain media outlets. 

    In the article, Harry referenced the treatment of Meghan, saying:

    "There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behavior, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this."

  • Hopefully, these drastic measures will make life in the public eye more tolerable for Harry and Meghan. 

    Even though it's basically a guarantee that all of the media outlets that received letters will continue to write about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- perhaps even negatively -- at the very least, hopefully readers will take everything they read with a grain of salt, because obviously, Harry and Meghan haven't vouched for any of it.

