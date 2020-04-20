Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Penned a 'Brutal' Letter to British Press

NEW: In a Sunday night letter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have written to editors of the four major British tabloids - The Sun, Daily Express, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail - promising never to work with them again, barring all access into the future. The letter in full: pic.twitter.com/V4CWc8jKu5

In the letter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make it clear that, moving forward, they will not cooperate with them in any sort of way.

Editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express all received the letters. Ending the blunt letter, Harry and Meghan's rep wrote: