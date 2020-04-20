Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Penned a 'Brutal' Letter to British Press

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
If there's been one constant in Prince Harry's life, it's been his general disdain for the British tabloids -- and now his wife, Meghan Markle, has officially joined her husband in this plight. Although Meghan has made it clear she hasn't appreciated the press coverage she's gotten since marrying Harry, the Sussexes' new letter to the tabloids shows in no uncertain terms that they are done playing games with the press.
-
On Sunday, Harry and Meghan sent a few tabloids a brutal letter.
In the letter, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make it clear that, moving forward, they will not cooperate with them in any sort of way.
Editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express all received the letters. Ending the blunt letter, Harry and Meghan's rep wrote:
"... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.
This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie."
-
Wow! Although the letter certainly is, er, brisk, we can't say we're surprised.
-
-
Harry and Meghan made it clear they're not banning ALL media outlets, though.
-
As many royal fans know, this isn't the first time Harry and Meghan have put their thoughts about the press in writing.
-
-
Hopefully, these drastic measures will make life in the public eye more tolerable for Harry and Meghan.
Share this Story