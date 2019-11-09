Meghan & Harry Accused of Seeking Attention as New LA Photo Surfaces

A number of people took to Twitter to express the fact that they're not buying this whole "dog walking" bit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drive out of their "gated community" to walk their dogs. The photographer Coleman-Rayner is the SAME ONE that her father had for all of those staged photos. He only comes WHEN CALLED. You can't take photos in a gated community 😉 pic.twitter.com/A6wzj7Sbvd

After news broke, people weighed in on social media, saying they're pretty sure this was all for publicity (yes, really).

"I thought she didn't want any media attention, liar all the way. N how long do u need the dogs leads, really what a joke who is she trying to kid wiv her fake false [stuff]," one person tweeted.

Another person tweeted to Kensington Palace (?), saying: "KensingtonRoyal, How odd - Princess William & Duchess of Cambridge appear in the press, #archewell Harry and Meghan appear within 24-48 hours thereafter? Yesterday it was meals for [people who are isolated], today it is dog walking, what will it be tomorrow?"

Not sure what this means, but OK!