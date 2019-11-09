Meghan & Harry Accused of Seeking Attention as New LA Photo Surfaces

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Just last week, we were all lucky enough to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles. The pair were spotted donning masks and gloves as they handed out meals to people in need on behalf of the charity, Project Angel Food. A few days later, Harry and Meghan were seen walking their dogs on a sunny LA day, and believe it or not, people aren't happy.
Harry and Meghan were seen walking their pups, Guy and Oz, on Thursday.
Like most people these days, Harry and Meghan were wearing cloth face masks, and the Duchess of Sussex was spotted with a bottle of hand-sanitizer. They also wore sunglasses, hats, and were dressed casually -- Meghan in leggings and sneakers, Harry in faded pants and a short-sleeve shirt.
Overall, the walk seemed pretty innocuous, but a few people weren't happy to see the Sussexes out and about.
A number of people took to Twitter to express the fact that they're not buying this whole "dog walking" bit.
After news broke, people weighed in on social media, saying they're pretty sure this was all for publicity (yes, really).
"I thought she didn't want any media attention, liar all the way. N how long do u need the dogs leads, really what a joke who is she trying to kid wiv her fake false [stuff]," one person tweeted.
Another person tweeted to Kensington Palace (?), saying: "KensingtonRoyal, How odd - Princess William & Duchess of Cambridge appear in the press, #archewell Harry and Meghan appear within 24-48 hours thereafter? Yesterday it was meals for [people who are isolated], today it is dog walking, what will it be tomorrow?"
Not sure what this means, but OK!
Others were personally offended that Harry lowered his mask when nearing his car.
"Well, they made sure to lower the bandanas before they got into their car so the paid for paps could get a shot of their faces," one said.
Another remarked: "Smells of desperation from Harkles to be in papers . Wish they would be more dignified and do what they said Privacy."
And another even took a weird dig at Meghan's relationship with her father, saying: "The man in the picture is Jeff Rayner who set up Thomas Markle with the pap pictures and now the Harkles are working with him. Imagine that, speaks volumes. How long has meg known this man? Did she set her own father up?"
It seems a little crazy to derive ALL THESE THINGS from a few dog walking pics, no?
The Sussexes may have left the UK for more privacy, but right now, doesn't seem like they're going to get it.
