Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal 'TV Interview' Was Disappointing

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images

We've been itching to find out what Meghan Markle's life is like now that she's living in the US, but it looks like we'll have to wait just a bit longer. Meghan's first TV "interview" was a total letdown, because it wasn't what we thought it would be -- and that means that we have to wait even longer to find out straight from her and Prince Harry about their new post-royal lives. 

  • 'Good Morning America' has been touting a new exclusive interview with Meghan, set to air Monday morning.

    Meghan Markle
    MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images

    As Deadline reported, it sounded like Meghan would be appearing live to talk about the Disneynature documentary that she narrated that came out earlier this month, Elephants. Being that Meghan so rarely gives interviews, this seemed like such an awesome opportunity to watch her do her thing and maybe get a little new intel on her life in Malibu ... but unfortunately, fans had no such luck. 

  • But when the interview aired, it was clear that it wasn't live after all. 

    In fact, the interview was just pre-taped footage that GMA had access to ... which is a lot different than a live sit down with Meghan, which would have been way cooler.

    We're glad we get to hear about her new gig and all, especially since she's so passionate about animals, but really, we just want to know what she, Harry, and Archie have been doing lately. Is that too much to ask?! 

  • The footage was still interesting, though; Meghan really has a passion for these elephants.

    Meghan Markle
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Meghan opened up about times she's gotten to interact with elephants herself, and it sounds like this project truly couldn't have been more perfect for her.

    "I've been very lucky to have hands on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," Meghan said in the footage. "When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety." 

  • Fortunately, it sounds like some sort of interview is on the way that will be more of what we were looking for.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

    Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are working on a docuseries with Oprah about their new lives, and that's part of the reason they wanted to move to LA so quickly. This hasn't been confirmed or anything, but a project like this wouldn't be surprising at all -- especially since Oprah was in attendance at their wedding in 2018. 

    A straight up docuseries on these former royals? That's way better than a one time interview.

  • We'll just have to wait and see what these two are up to next.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    For the time being, we can probably expect them to stay hunkered down in their home with Archie -- just like what the rest of us are doing -- but hopefully, soon they'll be out and about, and we'll really have the chance to see what their plans are for this new stage of their lives.

    Either way, between their foundation, Archewell, and whatever else they have up their sleeves, it seems like Meghan and Harry are pretty busy these days, and we can't wait to see what's next for them.

