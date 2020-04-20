Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal 'TV Interview' Was Disappointing

Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images
We've been itching to find out what Meghan Markle's life is like now that she's living in the US, but it looks like we'll have to wait just a bit longer. Meghan's first TV "interview" was a total letdown, because it wasn't what we thought it would be -- and that means that we have to wait even longer to find out straight from her and Prince Harry about their new post-royal lives.
'Good Morning America' has been touting a new exclusive interview with Meghan, set to air Monday morning.
But when the interview aired, it was clear that it wasn't live after all.
In fact, the interview was just pre-taped footage that GMA had access to ... which is a lot different than a live sit down with Meghan, which would have been way cooler.
We're glad we get to hear about her new gig and all, especially since she's so passionate about animals, but really, we just want to know what she, Harry, and Archie have been doing lately. Is that too much to ask?!
The footage was still interesting, though; Meghan really has a passion for these elephants.
Fortunately, it sounds like some sort of interview is on the way that will be more of what we were looking for.
We'll just have to wait and see what these two are up to next.
