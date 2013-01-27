What Happened to Josh Duggar?: The Rise & Fall of the Controversial Sibling

While most of the Duggar family prides itself on its squeaky clean wholesome image, there's been one member of the family who's really worked overtime to bring the scandal: Josh Duggar. Going all the way back to the early 2000s, Josh has made his mark as a controversial member of the giant family, and there's no going back from here.
Here's what happened to Josh Duggar, and why we don't see him on Counting On.
Josh is the oldest of Michelle and Jim Bob's children.
He was their first child -- with John David and Jana soon to follow -- and is now married to Anna Duggar. Together, they had six children: Mackynzie, Meredith, Marcus, Michael, Mason, and Maryella, who was born at the end of 2019. Anna and Josh have lived near Josh's family in Arkansas as well as close to Washington D.C., where Josh once worked in politics. Now, it seems they're living in a house on Michelle and Jim Bob's property, and things haven't been quite the same for them for years.
Molestation accusations surfaced in 2015.
Thanks to leaked police documents, in 2015, news broke that Josh had been involved in a molestation scandal, and it quickly became clear that some of his victims were his younger sisters. It was easy to deduce which Duggar daughters were involved -- based on the ages and details in the report -- even though their names were redacted from the documents. As a punishment, Josh was sent to a camp to do physical labor at the time, but the fact remained that he had groped his younger sisters while they were asleep.
TLC pulled '19 Kids & Counting' from the air.
The family was interviewed by Megyn Kelly.
Not only did Jim Bob and Michelle sit down with the Fox News reporter, but so did Jill and Jessa, who chose to out themselves as two of Josh's victims. Though it was obviously an emotional experience for them, the general sentiment was that this had happened years ago, and they'd moved past it as a family.
"I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying," Jessa said in her interview. "I'm like, 'That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."
Josh was part of the Ashley Madison leak.
Just months after the molestation scandals surfaced, Josh became a part of another sticky situation in August 2015. A data breach exposed Josh as one of the men who used dating site Ashley Madison to find women to cheat with, and he issued a public apology on the family's blog.
"While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife," Josh wrote at the time. "I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him."
Josh and Anna chose to stay together.
Some fans might have assumed that Anna would leave Josh after the double whammy of the molestation scandal and the Ashley Madison debacle, but instead, she chose to stay with him -- and they've been together ever since. In the midst of all the drama that summer, their daughter, Meredith, was born, and two years later, they welcomed their son, Marcus, into the world.
Josh has continued to have run ins with the law.