What Happened to Josh Duggar?: The Rise & Fall of the Controversial Sibling

Not only did Jim Bob and Michelle sit down with the Fox News reporter, but so did Jill and Jessa, who chose to out themselves as two of Josh's victims. Though it was obviously an emotional experience for them, the general sentiment was that this had happened years ago, and they'd moved past it as a family.



"I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying," Jessa said in her interview. "I'm like, 'That is so overboard and a lie really.' I mean people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims."

