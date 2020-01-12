8 Duggar Family Names With Special Meaning

The Duggar family is known for living their lives in a very different way than many of us do, but one of the most immediately striking things about them is the fact that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's brood includes 19 kids -- and their names all start with the letter J. Although the overarching theme of this family's names is the same first initial, many of these names also have special meanings -- and, unsurprisingly, many of them also happen to have biblical roots.
Here are some of the Duggar names that have the most significant meanings:
-
John-David
John-David's double barreled name offers some extra meaning. The first part, John, means "Yahweh is gracious," and just so happens to be one of the most popular boy names in the United States. David comes from the Bible (it's the name of the second Israelite king) and means "beloved." Combined, it seems John David's name really expresses the importance of his family's faith.
-
Joy-Anna
Add another double name to the list, and Joy-Anna Duggar's is just as meaningful. Unsurprisingly, Joy comes from Middle English and Old French and means "delight, great pleasure, joy" -- which accurately sums up her bubbly personality. Anna comes from the Hebrew name Hannah, meaning "gracious, full of grace." Somehow, her parents picked the perfect name to describe who Joy-Anna is.
-
-
Jinger
Of course, Jinger Duggar's name is a little nontraditional. (The G was swapped with a J to be in keeping with family tradition.) Still, the name Ginger, inspired the coffee-loving older daughter's name, is still significant and is derived from the name Virginia, which means "spring-like, flourishing." We've really seen Jinger flourish over the last few years after she got married and moved to bigger cities!
-
Josiah