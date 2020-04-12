Jessa Duggar Criticized & Called 'Annoying' for Cutting Kids' Hair

Jessa Duggar, star of Counting On and formally on 19 Kids and Counting, is no stranger to criticism. She’s had her fair share and then some of people who interject their opinions on anything and everything she does when it comes to her kids. Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, share photos of their kids online and a recent photo has some fans criticizing the parents of three.
-
The family, like the rest of the world, are in isolation and doing their best to keep things routine—including haircuts.
Jessa posted a photo to Instagram showing a before and after photo of her two sons, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3. “The boys’ hair was getting fluffy, so it was time for a trim!” she wrote. "During this time of quarantine, if you find yourself needing to cut your boy’s hair for the first time, do not be intimidated. You can do this! Isn’t as complicated as it might seem. I made some simple tutorials showing how I cut my boys’ hair, so if you’re interested, check them out!”
-
Many parents are having to try out their own haircutting skills during the isolation, but this isn’t Jessa’s first time.
Included with the photo of her boys’ before and after haircuts, she shared a link in her bio which directed her followers to a tutorial on how to cut hair. The link takes Jessa's fans to her YouTube channel and specifically, to an older video she posted back in December 2019.
The video description of the video reads: “This cut works well for little boys with straight or mildly wavy hair. While they’re young, I’m not giving them a super short buzz because I prefer a more carefree, classic, little boy look. Trimming up the hair around the ears and along the neckline really helps to give it a nice fresh look, and from there I taper out to leave more length on top.”
-
-
Clearly, Jessa has been cutting the boys’ hair for a long time – perhaps even their whole life. But a fan called her out on her Instagram post.
-
And another person echoed the critic’s statement.
-
-
However, the overwhelming feeling from the photo and the video link was well-received by Jessa’s fans.
The Duggar family can’t please everyone, but most of her fans were leaving positive comments –both on how cute her boys are and Jessa's hair cutting skills.
“I cut my boys hair after I watched your tutorial,” one person said in the comments. “They are sooooo adorable!! Great job with the haircuts!!!,” another said.” And another fan followed along with Jessa’s tutorial and had good results. “Just cut my son’s hair for the first time after watching your tutorial - it was a success! Thanks so much for the tips (and encouragement)!”
Share this Story