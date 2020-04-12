Jessa Duggar Criticized & Called 'Annoying' for Cutting Kids' Hair

Many parents are having to try out their own haircutting skills during the isolation, but this isn’t Jessa’s first time.

Included with the photo of her boys’ before and after haircuts, she shared a link in her bio which directed her followers to a tutorial on how to cut hair. The link takes Jessa's fans to her YouTube channel and specifically, to an older video she posted back in December 2019.

The video description of the video reads: “This cut works well for little boys with straight or mildly wavy hair. While they’re young, I’m not giving them a super short buzz because I prefer a more carefree, classic, little boy look. Trimming up the hair around the ears and along the neckline really helps to give it a nice fresh look, and from there I taper out to leave more length on top.”