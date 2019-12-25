Prince Louis Keeps Hanging Up Kate Middleton & Prince William's Work Calls

And one family member seems to enjoy the use of video and is fascinated with one thing—the hang-up button.

The Duke and Duchess have three children: 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis. They are also getting in on the video calls, keeping in touch with the family and Louis sounds like he’s keeping everyone on their toes.

"It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie, with a two-year-old," the Duchess said, and Prince William added, "For some reason, he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button."