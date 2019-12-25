Prince Louis Keeps Hanging Up Kate Middleton & Prince William's Work Calls

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Every parent is learning on the go as they transition to working from home while the kids do their school from home, too. It’s a pretty universal struggle and it hasn’t been easy for anyone. Even the royal family are struggling with the new reality. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been homeschooling their kids and working from home, and in a new interview, the parents share their youngest, Louis, has been causing a little bit of trouble.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been working from home and conducting their meetings like the rest of us—through video calls.
"We've been talking to all the family online," Prince William said. "It's been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have enjoyed being able to keep in touch with family and work thanks to technology and video calls. “As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now,” Prince William said. “The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”
And one family member seems to enjoy the use of video and is fascinated with one thing—the hang-up button.
The Duke and Duchess have three children: 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis. They are also getting in on the video calls, keeping in touch with the family and Louis sounds like he’s keeping everyone on their toes.
"It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie, with a two-year-old," the Duchess said, and Prince William added, "For some reason, he sees the red button and always wants to press the red button."
The royal family have been isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.
William and Kate haven’t sugarcoated how challenging it has been to isolate at home with their kids, but it sounds like they’re making the most of it. The family bakes and does schoolwork together and the parents are feeling the pressure too.
"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate previously said. "I feel very mean. The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day."
Isolating hasn’t been easy, but for some reason, it’s comforting to know even the royal family is having the same struggles as the rest of us.
“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate said during the BBC interview. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”
Hang in there, parents!
