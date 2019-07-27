8 Things to Know About Jana Duggar

After watching Jana Duggar grow up on TLC on 19 Kids & Counting, and seeing her now on Counting On, we have to admit that Jana is one of our favorite members of this giant reality TV family. She's a bit more mysterious than her siblings, and some fans might need a little more information about her -- especially since she seems to be living her best life these days.
Here's everything fans need to know about Jana.
-
She's the oldest Duggar.
Earlier this year, Jana finally turned the big 3-0. (Her birthday is January 12, 1990.) She was the first daughter born into the family, but it didn't take long before Jana had plenty of sisters who joined her. Given Jana's easygoing nature, it's no surprise that she gets along pretty well with her younger sisters, and she seems to be particularly close to Jill, Jinger, and Jessa Duggar now that they're all adults.
-
Yes, Jana is still single.
Now that many of Jana's younger sisters are married and have children, people have seriously been wondering when Jana Duggar is planning on tying the knot -- or if she's going to court soon, considering the fact that she's never done so publicly. By any other standard, 30 is not old at all to be single, but it's definitely raised some eyebrows when it comes to the way that the Duggars do things.
-
-
She's a twin.