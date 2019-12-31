Royal Exit: A Look Back at the Signs Harry & Meghan Were Ready to Leave

Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It seemed like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit happened so fast. One minute, they were taking Archie on a tour of southern Africa, and the next, they were announcing that they were stepping down. But truly, we all should have seen this big decision coming from a mile away, because there have been so many signs that Meghan and Harry were ready to leave -- ever since they tied the knot in 2018.
For starters, Archie wasn't given a royal title from birth.
His birth also broke from tradition.
In summer 2019, Harry revealed he's not raising his son the same way he was raised.
Meghan Markle has already admitted royal life is not for her.
In an interview with Meghan that she filmed for her and Harry's trip to South Africa, she admitted that new motherhood in the spotlight had been difficult for her, and it seemed like she felt particularly alone in her struggle.
"Look, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," she said at the time. "And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it's really -- it's a lot."
There's also the time Meghan and Harry took a short break from royal life.
Over the winter holidays, Meghan and Harry took an extended sabbatical away from royal life and responsibilities -- instead opting to spend that time in the US and Canada with friends and family, and just generally getting away from the stress of their royal lives. At that point, it was clear that they were reaching a breaking point ... but really, it seems that time was helping them realize what they had to do next.
Rumors of a feud between the royal "fab four" have been constant, signaling the beginning of the end.
Harry is still impacted by Princess Diana's death, which likely contributed to him wanting to leave royal life.
Harry and Meghan splitting from Kate & Will's foundation also didn't help ...
