Royal Exit: A Look Back at the Signs Harry & Meghan Were Ready to Leave

Bless you #MeghanMarkle for addressing the emotional and physical struggles of #motherhood through this #Documentary and letting people know that whether you are a #royalty or a common man, motherhood is a difficult and sacrifical journey for every #woman . #RoyalFamily

In an interview with Meghan that she filmed for her and Harry's trip to South Africa, she admitted that new motherhood in the spotlight had been difficult for her, and it seemed like she felt particularly alone in her struggle.

"Look, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," she said at the time. "And then when you have a newborn, you know? And especially as a woman, it's really -- it's a lot."