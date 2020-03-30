Royal Family Made 'Astonishing' Request to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Following Final Break From Palace

Splash News
These past few months have been a big whirlwind for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They became new parents and then decided to switch up their world and leave their jobs as senior members of the royal family. There were many discussions between the family on how that would work; the details were revealed to the public, and everyone seemed on board with the plan.
Now that the couple has left their jobs and moved from the UK to Canada then to Los Angeles, a royal expert says the royal family made one more "astonishing” request to Meghan and Prince after they left their jobs.
It all started in January when the Sussexes made the surprise announcement that they were leaving their royal life in favor of a private one.
Meghan had it rough from the moment rumors started that she was dating Prince Harry. As an American woman of color, the UK public—and the media—didn’t hide their feelings about the pair’s relationship. As things progressed with the two and they got married and had a child together, the hate continued.
The couple’s announcement that they were leaving their positions as senior members of the royal family set months-long discussions with the Queen and other senior members of the family. They had things to sort out, agree on, and a date was set for their last day “in office."
The couple’s last day was March 31, after finishing up their final royal duties.
Prince Harry and Meghan had been living in Canada with their son, Archie, but once their jobs were over, they moved to Los Angeles, right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. They were ready to start their own private life, which included the launch of their new foundation, Archewell Foundation. And sources said they were prepared to jump into their new life and new roles.
However, their plans took a turn due to the pandemic—but it seems a “request” from the palace put a wrench in their projects, too.
But it’s not just the virus that may have this couple away from the public eye.
“The family had certainly told them to take a step back and to have some time off,” Myers said. “I found that a bit astonishing, really.”
He continues: “They’d already had time off with their seven-week holiday, and with everything that’s been going on they really haven’t been seen publicly for such a long time. But because the situation and emotions had run so high, that’s probably not bad advice, to take a few months off. And the coronavirus situation is unfortunately going to last several months.”
The royal expert continued, “I just don’t know how they can put themselves to good use, publicly, at the moment.”
Myers seems to agree and says the couple should not rush into anything new, saying they should “re-evaluate where they are in the world.”
“I think you’ve only got to look at the public opinion; it has shifted for them, unfortunately,” Myers continued. “It goes back to what the family were telling them, they need to take some time off and really re-evaluate where they are in the world.”
While no one really knows when the couple will be able to run full force with their new foundation, what we do know is they're bound to do more good in this world.
