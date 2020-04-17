17 Celebrities Who Couldn't Stay Together After Reconciling

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images As much as we love gushing over celebrity couples, dating in Hollywood can be seriously difficult. Unfortunately, a lot, if not most, celebrity relationships just don't last forever. That doesn't mean that the people in them don't give it their best shot, though. Of all the breakups that have happened, there have also been reconciliations... and sometimes, the time apart is just what they needed to gain a little perspective and make their relationship stronger than ever before. But other times, it's still a lost cause -- and they're never able to get that original magic back. (It's a bummer, but it's life.)

Over the past year (and a long, long time before that), we've seen couples go from soulmates to strangers practically overnight, especially after their relationship had been tainted by a previous breakup -- or multiple breakups, as it goes in certain cases. We've been heartbroken to see Jessie J and Channing Tatum split up for good after attempting to reunite, and it was even harder to cope with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce in 2019 ... and that's just scratching the surface.

Read on for celebrity couples who just couldn't make their relationships work after they got back together following a breakup. It's definitely sad, to say the least, and we're not even the ones who were involved in these relationships! But in the end, it seems like they were all able to find their happy endings ... even if they didn't end up including each other.