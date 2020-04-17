17 Celebrities Who Couldn't Stay Together After Reconciling

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
As much as we love gushing over celebrity couples, dating in Hollywood can be seriously difficult. Unfortunately, a lot, if not most, celebrity relationships just don't last forever. That doesn't mean that the people in them don't give it their best shot, though. Of all the breakups that have happened, there have also been reconciliations... and sometimes, the time apart is just what they needed to gain a little perspective and make their relationship stronger than ever before. But other times, it's still a lost cause -- and they're never able to get that original magic back.
(It's a bummer, but it's life.)
Over the past year (and a long, long time before that), we've seen couples go from soulmates to strangers practically overnight, especially after their relationship had been tainted by a previous breakup -- or multiple breakups, as it goes in certain cases. We've been heartbroken to see Jessie J and Channing Tatum split up for good after attempting to reunite, and it was even harder to cope with Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce in 2019 ... and that's just scratching the surface.
Read on for celebrity couples who just couldn't make their relationships work after they got back together following a breakup. It's definitely sad, to say the least, and we're not even the ones who were involved in these relationships! But in the end, it seems like they were all able to find their happy endings ... even if they didn't end up including each other.
-
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth1
After a split that lasted years, fans could hardly believe it when Miley and Liam not only rekindled their relationship but also ended up finally getting married at the end of 2018. It just wasn't meant to be in the long run, though. In August 2019, Liam filed for divorce, and practically overnight, Miley had moved on with Kaitlynn Carter. These days, she seems to be as happy as ever while dating Cody Simpson, and Liam and Gabriella Brooks seems to be getting along just fine.
-
Jessie J & Channing Tatum2
Their relationship might have been totally unexpected, but it did seem like they were a good fit -- until they broke up at the end of 2019, of course. But as it turned out, Jessie and Channing's split was short-lived, and they were back together by the time 2020 rolled in. Unfortunately, though, it just wasn't meant to be. By April 2020, Channing and Jessie had broken up again, and it seems like it's for good this time.
-
-
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley3
Ronnie and Jen have had an incredibly turbulent relationship, and despite their multiple breakups, they did try to make it work for their daughter, Ariana. (For awhile, it seemed like they were even going to try for baby number two.) But last October, they got into an altercation involving police that led to Jen filing for a restraining order against Ronnie, so it's safe to say this relationship is finally over with.
-
Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian4
Scott and Kourtney have had one of the most famous on-again, off-again relationships ever -- especially since most of their ups and downs have been broadcast on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But despite having three kids together, ultimately, they just couldn't make it work and went their separate ways for good in 2015. Today, they both seem happier for their decision to break up.
-
-
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez5
Justin and Selena had one of those teen celeb relationships that really seemed like it could go the distance.. but it ended up turning into a pretty volatile situation, as they broke up and got together on several different occasions. It wasn't until May 2018 -- more than six years after they first started dating -- that they called it quits for good.
And by September, Justin and Hailey Baldwin had tied the knot.
-
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate6
After dating for almost a year, Chris and Jenny broke up for the first time in February 2017, but it didn't last for long. By October, they were back together, but just like their first split, their reconciliation didn't last long, either. In March 2018, a profile about Chris was published in the New York Times, and it was there that it was finally confirmed that Chris and Jenny had split for a final time.
-
-
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen7
Even though Rachel and Hayden got engaged, they decided to end things in 2010 before they actually made it down the aisle. But later that same year, they were back together and did actually end up having a baby together (their daughter, Briar Rose, who is now 5) ... but it just didn't work out. In 2017, they broke up for good.
"She's full-time back in L.A. He's in Toronto. They've been on the outs for a couple of months," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "They are completely, officially done."
-
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna8
Rob and Chyna's relationship was a rollercoaster, to say the least -- and fans got to witness part of it firsthand on Rob & Chyna. But after an explosive breakup at the end of 2016, the couple gave it another try ... only to end things for good a couple of months later. Since then, things between them have been contentious at best, and they're still fighting over custody of their daughter, Dream.
-
-
Emma Roberts & Evan Peters9
This American Horror Story couple seemed like they were in it for the long haul, but a lot was going on behind the scenes. They got engaged in 2014 after a year of dating (and Roberts getting arrested for allegedly putting hands on Evan in 2013) and then broke up a year later, only to reconcile in November 2016. It seemed like the engagement was back on, but in March 2019, it was confirmed that they'd gone back to being just friends.
-
Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin10
Paul and Phoebe were together for four years, splitting up and getting back together more than once after meeting on the set of The Vampire Diaries. But in 2017, Us Weekly reported that Paul and Phoebe had broken up, and they both moved on for good that time. Today, Paul is married to Ines de Ramon, while it seems like Phoebe is busy enjoying the single life.
-
-
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson11
Where do we even begin with these two? Things were going smoothly before Khloe and Tristan right up until Tristan was exposed for cheating on Khloe ... days before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True. In the end, they tried to make things worse, but a year later, Tristan got caught in another cheating oops involving Jordyn Woods. Now, it seems like they're doing their best to coparent True, but they haven't been romantically involved since.
-
Kate Hudson & Owen Wilson12
After meeting on the set of You, Me, & Dupree in 2006, Kate and Owen started dating. Over the course of the next couple of years, they broke up and got back together multiple times, finally ending things for good in May 2008. "It was a pretty bad breakup," a friend of Owen's told People at the time. "Owen said it was a tough one. He definitely doesn't want to dwell on it. He wants to put it behind him."
-
-
Katy Perry & John Mayer13
These two musical geniuses just couldn't make it work. Not long after her divorce from Russell Brand, Katy started dating John, but they broke up more than once. Although it seemed like they were back together for good in January 2015, it wasn't that simple. A better, longer relationship never materialized, and they just couldn't seem to get it right. We have a feeling Katy's probably pretty happy about it, though, since she's now engaged to Orlando Bloom and they're expecting their first child together later this year.
-
Nikki Bella & John Cena14
These wrestlers made some major headlines when they broke off their engagement after dating for six years in April 2018. Just a month later, they were rumored to be back together, but unfortunately, their relationship wasn't meant to be. Today, Nikki is expecting her first baby with her fiancé, Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, so it all worked out for her in the end.
-
-
Wilmer Valderrama & Demi Lovato15
Despite their 13-year age gap, it seemed like Demi Lovato and Wilmer were going to beat the odds and be together forever ... until they weren't. After a few ups and downs in their six year relationship, Demi and Wilmer called it quits for good in 2016.
"This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends," they said in a statement at the time, according to People.
"We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi."
-
Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons16
Given that Kendall and NBA player Ben have kept their relationship as private as possible, it's hard to know exactly what's going on with them at any given moment. But what we do know is they broke up last May after they were reportedly finding it hard to spend time together due to their busy schedules, and then they were seen together again in January. But by March, sources claimed that they aren't seeing each other exclusively after all.
-
-
Audrina Patridge & Corey Bohan17
When it comes to volatile breakups, the one that happened for this star of The Hills definitely counts. After a turbulent relationship, Audrina and Corey got divorced after she filed a restraining order against him in 2017.
"They broke up and got back together and she really thought things would be different when they got married, but she’s realized things had to change before it got even worse and she had to get her and her daughter out of the situation," a source told People at the time.