Meghan Markle 'Feels Like Herself' Again Now That She's Not a Royal

It seems the move to LA has been a positive one for Meghan and Harry.

According to what a source close to the couple told Us Weekly, this is something they were definitely looking forward to, and now that the move is complete, it's been good for them both.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” the source said. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”