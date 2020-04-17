Meghan Markle 'Feels Like Herself' Again Now That She's Not a Royal

It's pretty clear that the royal life wasn't working for Meghan Markle, and now that she's officially moved on, it looks like she's doing better than ever. Reportedly, Meghan finally feels like herself again now that she's living in the US with Prince Harry and all of her royal obligations are behind her. We can't imagine how much stress she must have been under before! 

  • It seems the move to LA has been a positive one for Meghan and Harry. 

    According to what a source close to the couple told Us Weekly, this is something they were definitely looking forward to, and now that the move is complete, it's been good for them both. 

    Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” the source said. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

  • Now, Meghan is totally in her element.

    Makes sense -- from what we know, she wasn't exactly having a blast in the UK, and California is home to her (and it's where her mom, Doria Ragland, lives). Of course she feels better there! 

    “They’ve been looking forward to [moving], and they’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” the source added. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”

  • Since Meghan's happy, Harry's happy, too. 

    “For Harry, the thing is, he’s always wanted Meghan to be happy, safe, and comfortable,” the insider said. “He will go wherever she goes, and he’s made that clear. … It’s the next chapter for him, and a breath of fresh air from his former duties.”

    That's the sweetest thing ever -- and it sounds like LA will be a good thing for Harry as well. Yes, we've heard rumblings that Harry's having a hard time with the transition, but maybe, having a happy family and new freedom will change that once he adjusts.

  • At this point, Meghan and Harry are adjusting to their "new normal." 

    The source also added that Harry is "excited for the future" and what it will mean for him, Meghan, and Archie -- just as he should be! Even though they're not senior royals anymore, this is a great opportunity for them to truly pursue the things they're passionate about, and for Archie to have a bit more normal of an upbringing than he would have had otherwise.

    All good things for this little fam!

  • We're glad to hear everyone's doing so well. 

    The last year has involved a lot of ups and downs for these two, but ultimately, they've managed to come out on top, and it seems like things are only going to get better for them from here on out. Fingers crossed for some updates on their California life soon, because we're dying to know what Meghan, Harry, and Archie are up to these days now that they're living in Malibu.

