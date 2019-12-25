Kate Middleton Reveals She Lied to Her Kids About School Break To Get Them To Do More Work

During their appearance on the show, Will and Kate got real about being in isolation with three kids.

Speaking with Tina Daheley, the duke and duchess revealed the sneaky homeschooling tactics they've been using with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Apparently, when the kids had the week off for Easter break, Will and Kate didn't tell them!

"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate said. "I feel very mean. The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day."



