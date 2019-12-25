Kate Middleton Reveals She Lied to Her Kids About School Break To Get Them To Do More Work

Splash News
And the hits keep coming from the royal family! Not long after a video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivering meals in Los Angeles surfaced, we were privy to another gem of a video from Kate Middleton and Prince William. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on the morning talk show BBC Breakfast, and it was then that parents around the world discovered that Kate and William aren't perfect parents after all. In fact, they even lie to their kids.
During their appearance on the show, Will and Kate got real about being in isolation with three kids.
Speaking with Tina Daheley, the duke and duchess revealed the sneaky homeschooling tactics they've been using with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Apparently, when the kids had the week off for Easter break, Will and Kate didn't tell them!
"Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays," Kate said. "I feel very mean. The children have got such stamina, I don't know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day."
Kate, we feel this on a spiritual level.
William and Kate have different feelings about homeschooling, though.
Although William said it was "fun," Kate said it was "challenging." Of course, we're prettttty sure William was being sarcastic, and anyway, it's been reported countless times that Kate is taking the reins on the homeschooling front. So, yeah, it's very understandable if the duchess is feeling a wee bit burnt out lately and told her kids a fib to maintain some peace and quiet in the house.
No judging.
In case anyone thinks Kate's fib isn't cool (not us), listen to this:
Even though Kate kept up the impression that homeschool activities were still officially happening, she said she wasn't "hardcore" over the break with her kids.
"It's just having that bit of structure actually," she said. "And it's great, there's so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children, so it hasn't been all hardcore."
Put another way: The duchess has an amazing "Kids' Activities" Pinterest board that she's making her way through right now. Of course.
The duchess even shared some of her creative activities with the kids.
After saying that it was a priority for them to not frighten their children or make things "too overwhelming," Kate said that George, Charlotte, and Louis have been doing things like pitching tents, cooking, and baking. Again, OF COURSE THEY ARE. In our next life we would really love to come back as one of William and Kate's kids. We won't even mind if they lie to us about school holidays and such.
Another thing Kate admitted to during the interview?
That they have good days and bad days, just like everyone else. Even though they've been having their "ups and downs like a lot of families," Kate is taking each day as it comes and making sure she and the kids stay in touch with friends and families through FaceTime and Zoom.
Man, we love Kate and William. Just when we thought they couldn't get any more relatable, they go and do this. Never change, guys.
