Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have a 'Secret Weapon' To Protect Archie From the Paparazzi

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to go out and live their lives in Los Angeles, we don't doubt that the paparazzi will be all over them. But fortunately, they have a way to fight back -- especially when it comes to protecting their son, Archie. Apparently, Meghan and Harry have a secret weapon they can use to defend themselves ... and it sounds like the law is on their side on this one.
There are much stronger laws in the UK regarding paparazzi -- especially when it comes to the royals.
According to media lawyer Mark Stephens, Meghan and Harry can sue if their photos appear on a website accessible in the UK.
Stephens shared that this is all due to the "red carpet rule."
The only time they wouldn't be protected is if the photos appeared in a US outlet that doesn't allow UK access.
It's good to hear that they have a way to fight back.
