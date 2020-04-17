Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have a 'Secret Weapon' To Protect Archie From the Paparazzi

According to media lawyer Mark Stephens, Meghan and Harry can sue if their photos appear on a website accessible in the UK.

The fact that the photos would be available overseas would protect them because of how well-known they are there.

"They can sue in the UK if it's an online publication," Stephens told Newsweek about the "secret weapon" in place. "They have privacy and defamation rights in the U.K. because they both have reputations here. The law is easier in the UK although, in California, privacy laws have become more stringent over recent years. On the whole a claimant lawyer would usually advise them to sue in London because they'll have a bigger chance of success."