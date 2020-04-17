Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have a 'Secret Weapon' To Protect Archie From the Paparazzi

Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are able to go out and live their lives in Los Angeles, we don't doubt that the paparazzi will be all over them. But fortunately, they have a way to fight back -- especially when it comes to protecting their son, Archie. Apparently, Meghan and Harry have a secret weapon they can use to defend themselves ... and it sounds like the law is on their side on this one. 

  • There are much stronger laws in the UK regarding paparazzi -- especially when it comes to the royals. 

    Ever notice how we don't see photos of Meghan and Harry or Prince William and Kate Middleton out and about in casual wear, much like we do celebrities in the US? That's not just a coincidence -- it's because only certain photographers are allowed to take pictures of them. At first, it seemed like those laws wouldn't protect them in the US, but now, it appears that might not actually be true.

  • According to media lawyer Mark Stephens, Meghan and Harry can sue if their photos appear on a website accessible in the UK. 

    The fact that the photos would be available overseas would protect them because of how well-known they are there.

    "They can sue in the UK if it's an online publication," Stephens told Newsweek about the "secret weapon" in place. "They have privacy and defamation rights in the U.K. because they both have reputations here. The law is easier in the UK although, in California, privacy laws have become more stringent over recent years. On the whole a claimant lawyer would usually advise them to sue in London because they'll have a bigger chance of success."

  • Stephens shared that this is all due to the "red carpet rule." 

    He explained:

    "We also have these stringent rules which we often refer to as the 'red carpet rule'. If someone, even a public figure, is out doing something which is part of their official function or job then they can be snapshotted or photographed and it is not regarded as an intrusion into their private life. Whereas if Meghan had slipped out in her trackies to get a carton of milk that would be regarded as a private space because she was carrying out no public role in that moment."

    Makes sense.

  • The only time they wouldn't be protected is if the photos appeared in a US outlet that doesn't allow UK access. 

    Websites such as the New York Daily News that block anyone in the UK from accessing the site would not be subject to those laws, and neither would print or broadcast media that's only available in the UK. But being that so much of the internet is global, Meghan and Harry would likely be pretty protected -- and so would Archie, because the laws are even stricter when it comes to photographing children.

  • It's good to hear that they have a way to fight back. 

    As much as we love seeing what celebrities are doing in their personal lives, the paparazzi can obviously be super invasive ... and when it comes to the media, it seems like Meghan and Harry have truly been through enough at this point. At least they have the UK law to protect them, and hopefully, that will be enough.

    We'll just have to see how things pan out when Meghan and Harry are comfortable enough to leave their house again. 

