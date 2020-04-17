Steal the Look: 10 Ways Parents Can Dress Their Kids to Look Like a Royal

Image: Splash News



Splash News With a mom like Kate Middleton, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the royal kids' style is quite fashionable. Kate gets Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the cutest pieces for their various public events. They're always in cozy sweaters or cute sundresses or stylish coats or adorable smocked sets. And even though, as a royal, Kate probably wouldn't ever have to reuse an outfit, she actually saves her kids' clothes to hand down to the next child. (She also repeats her own clothing choices, so it's just a mindset of hers.) We love that the royal family is thrifty. One of Louis' outfits was even passed down from Prince Harry three decades after he originally wore it.

Fortunately for all of us, Kate doesn't go super high-end with her kids' clothing choices. Some of the pieces are a little pricier than others, but most are under $200 and many are closer to $50. One of George's most iconic looks was only a little over $30. That price point means that royals-obsessed parents can dress their kids just like Kate dresses hers -- and we mean just like them. Many of George and Charlotte's outfits are still for sale online so we can snag the exact brand that Kate did.

For those pieces that are no longer in stock (most of Louis' outfits aren't available anymore), we found some great dupes that look almost just like what the royal kids wore. And even for some of the still-available exact pieces that run a little more costly, we also found cheaper alternatives. We want everyone to be able to dress their kids like royals no matter their clothing budget.

And a big thanks Princess Charlotte Style and What Kate's Kids Wore for their tireless efforts in identifying the exact pieces that the young royals are wearing.

Happy shopping!

