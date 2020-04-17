Steal the Look: 10 Ways Parents Can Dress Their Kids to Look Like a Royal

Splash News
With a mom like Kate Middleton, it shouldn't come as any surprise that the royal kids' style is quite fashionable. Kate gets Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis the cutest pieces for their various public events. They're always in cozy sweaters or cute sundresses or stylish coats or adorable smocked sets.
And even though, as a royal, Kate probably wouldn't ever have to reuse an outfit, she actually saves her kids' clothes to hand down to the next child. (She also repeats her own clothing choices, so it's just a mindset of hers.) We love that the royal family is thrifty. One of Louis' outfits was even passed down from Prince Harry three decades after he originally wore it.
Fortunately for all of us, Kate doesn't go super high-end with her kids' clothing choices. Some of the pieces are a little pricier than others, but most are under $200 and many are closer to $50. One of George's most iconic looks was only a little over $30. That price point means that royals-obsessed parents can dress their kids just like Kate dresses hers -- and we mean just like them. Many of George and Charlotte's outfits are still for sale online so we can snag the exact brand that Kate did.
For those pieces that are no longer in stock (most of Louis' outfits aren't available anymore), we found some great dupes that look almost just like what the royal kids wore. And even for some of the still-available exact pieces that run a little more costly, we also found cheaper alternatives. We want everyone to be able to dress their kids like royals no matter their clothing budget.
And a big thanks Princess Charlotte Style and What Kate's Kids Wore for their tireless efforts in identifying the exact pieces that the young royals are wearing.
Happy shopping!
Prince George's Whale Sweater1
For Prince George's third birthday, William and Kate shared this adorable picture of their son. He's wearing linen shorts and a striped sweater with a whale on it over a collared shirt. The original whale sweater was by the company Pepa & Co. and it cost about $40. It's no longer available, but there is a dupe that Prince George fans can buy.
Steal the Look: Prince George's Whale Sweater2
The kids clothing company Trotters sells a very similar whale sweater that is still striped with the animal logo on the front. It's almost an exact dupe. Plus, Trotters is actually a brand that Kate's kids wear pretty frequently. So while it's not the exact same whale sweater that George owns, at least it's by a company that George has worn. Close enough, right?
Thomas Brown Little Jonah Jumper ($58, Trotters)
Prince George's Red Smocked Set3
To watch his little sister get christened, George toddled behind her pram in this adorable red smocked set and blue Mary Jane-style shoes. Smocking is a type of embroidery technique that allows the clothes to stretch a bit -- which is helpful for growing children. George may look a little cross in this photo, but that doesn't stop his outfit from being the cutest.
Steal the Look: Prince George's Red Smocked Set4
Kate regularly dresses her children in Rachel Riley's designs, and George's actual smocked set is still available even years later. It must be a popular piece for the designer so she keeps it in stock. This particular style also comes in navy and light blue. If $100 is too much for the budget, Amazon sells a navy piece that's very close for around $50.
Rachel Riley Red Smocked Set ($111.23, Rachel Riley)
Princess Charlotte's Blue Seersucker Dress5
To watch a sailing match in 2019, Charlotte wore a very nautical-looking dress -- or should we say "Naughty-cal" because she paired her outfit with a hilarious tongue-sticking-out aimed at the press. The blue seersucker sleeveless dress had a white Peter pan collar. It cost $65 and was designed by Ralph Lauren in blue and pink, but both colors appear to be out of stock now.
Steal the Look: Princess Charlotte's Blue Seersucker Dress6
Even though the original Ralph Lauren piece is out of stock, Maisonette has a very similar blue seersucker sleeveless dress with a white Peter Pan collar for sale. It's about $10 more expensive than the Ralph Lauren outfit, but still not too bad when considering how much Kate drops on her own dresses. However, Amazon has two sort of similar versions for around $25, if that price point is preferred.
Blue and White Seersucker Dress ($75, Maisonette)
Prince Louis' Red Sweater7
When Louis wore this red sweater to celebrate his first birthday, it was already pretty old. According to Hello! the brand Elfie London said it was from one of their first collections from back in 2012. "We always intend our designs to be cherished and handed down, we were thrilled that this has been the case here," they said. Suffice to say, it's no longer available now, but that doesn't mean our kids can't steal the style in other ways.
Steal the Look: Prince Louis' Red Sweater8
This two-piece set is on sale for just $16 (down from $40), and buyers not only get a very similar burgundy sweater like Prince Louis,' but some bonus pants, too. (Two for the price of one.) Technically, the sweater Louis is wearing has a frog on the pocket, but since we can't see it in the photo, it basically doesn't count. And for how inexpensive this dupe is, we don't mind that it's not an exact replica.
Two-Piece Red Sweater Set ($16, Kohl's)
Prince George's Collared Shirt9
To commemorate Prince George's fifth birthday, his parents shared this sweet photo on Instagram. He was already getting so big even then! He's dressed in a white collared shirt with blue piping, and it's a look he's donned several times. He also wore a lighter blue version the shirt to the 2019 Trooping of the Color. It's by the brand Amaia Kids and retails for around $56.
Steal the Look: Prince George's Collared Shirt10
Fans of George's royal look can snag his exact shirt on the Amaia Kids website, just with navy piping instead of royal blue. The shirt also comes in long sleeve version as well. George wears quite formal clothes on a regular basis, but even if our kids don't, this is still a great look for a summer wedding or similarly formal event that the kids can go to.
Amaia Kids White Daniel Shirt ($56.24, Amaia Kids)
Princess Charlotte's Green Coat11
When she attended Christmas mass last year, Charlotte came dressed in an adorable green wool coat. Her jacket actually matched the green of Kate's hat, purse, and shoes, because the Duchess of Cambridge loves to coordinate her kids' clothing with her own. The coat is from the brand Amaia Kids, and it costs around $175.
Steal the Look: Princess Charlotte's Green Coat12
Amaia Kids is one of Kate's go-to clothing brands for more formal outfits like George's collared shirts or Charlotte's jackets. It's not an inexpensive brand, but it's not too bad, either. Some of Kate's coats can cost thousands of dollars. But for those who want a dupe of Charlotte's jacket for a little less, Zulily sells a similar green pea coat for around $50.
Amaia Kids Green Coat ($174.97, Amaia Kids)
Prince Louis' Blue Smocked Set13
The story behind this outfit of Louis' is so cute. His little blue smocked set is actually a hand-me-down from his uncle, Prince Harry. Thirty years ago, Harry wore the same outfit also during a balcony appearance. We can't believe the royal family held onto it for this long, but we're so glad they did. Obviously that piece from the '80s is no longer around, but there's a pretty good dupe.
Steal the Look: Prince Louis' Blue Smocked Set14
For a little over $50, this piece can be snagged on Amazon. It's a little bit of a lighter blue than the one Louis is wearing, but it's also pretty darn close. Anytime a kid wears it, people will probably get the reference. The royal family loves putting their sons in smocked short sets, and now we all can too — but without having to hold onto an outfit from the '80s to do so.
Boys' Blue Smocked Romper Set ($56, Amazon)
Princess Charlotte's Polo Dress15
Last summer, Kate and the kids had a picnic at one of William and Harry's polo matches. Kate dressed Charlotte casually in a cute floral sundress so that her daughter could still run around, play, and eat lunch in the grass. Charlotte's exact Marie Chantal dress is on sale right now for $140, down from $280 for those who feel inclined.
Steal the Look: Princess Charlotte's Polo Dress16
Here's Charlotte's exact polo dress. It has a peter pan collar, pin-tucking on the skirt, and cute cap sleeves. It's on sale for $140 right now, but if that still seems too high, there are some other options out there. Macy's sells some adorable Ralph Lauren floral dresses on sale for around $50 right now. Charlotte has worn the brand before, so we know it's Kate-approved. There's a light blue option and a red option. Not quite the same, but still very up Charlotte's style alley.
Celina Liberty Fabric Dress ($140, Marie Chantal)
Prince George's Robe17
When Prince George wore this adorable robe to meet then-President Barack Obama, the whole world took note. According to Today, the piece immediately sold out. Fortunately, it's been a few years since that event, so the exact robe is back in stock -- and it even comes with the same cute name personalization that George has on his.
Steal the Look: Prince George's Robe18
At just over $30, this robe is a steal -- especially since it allows us to say that we own an item that the future king of England also owns. The white robe is piped with blue gingham trim, and it can be embroidered with a child's name on it. There's also a pink personalizeable version for all the little kids out there who prefer pink to blue.
Personalized Blue Trim Gingham Robe ($32.49, My First Years)
Prince Louis' Red Striped Overalls19
Louis is wearing a hand-me-down from George in this photo. His striped shorts are actually overalls (Louis' sweater covers it up) that George has worn a few times before. Notably the eldest prince wore the outfit to a polo match and also while on tour in Australia. Now he's handed them down to Louis to wear. We love that the royal family is so thrifty!
Steal the Look: Prince Louis' Red Striped Overalls20
George's overalls came from the brand Neck and Neck and cost about $50. But since it's been years since Kate purchased them, they're no longer in stock. Fortunately, an almost identical red seersucker pair is now available on the kids clothing site Maisonette for the same price as the original. And now we know how to style them two ways -- as regular overalls and as shorts with a sweater on top.
Red Seersucker Overall Shorts ($50, Maisonette)