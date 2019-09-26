Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Has Officially Been Called Off

Poor Princess Beatrice just can't catch a break. It's official: Beatrice has canceled her wedding this May to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Unfortunately, the nuptials have become impossible since world events mean people can't gather right now. 

We had a feeling this news was coming, and it's definitely a bummer -- not just for Beatrice, but for royal family fans everywhere who were looking forward to the big day. 

  • On Thursday, a spokesperson for Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed the cancellation. 

    “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” the spokesperson's statement to People said.

    Well, that makes sense. At this point, it's hard to predict what will happen over the next several months, so why bother to reschedule a wedding without knowing when it will definitely be safe to have it? We'd hate to see her have to postpone it again! 

  • The palace hinted that Beatrice's wedding could get postponed back in March. 

    Even then, the situation was looking dicey for Beatrice's planned May 29 wedding. At the time, their spokesperson told People that they were following government advice and had already scrapped their Buckingham Palace Gardens reception and were waiting to see what other adjustments would need to be made.

    "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," said the original statement. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."

  • There have even been rumors that Beatrice may go even bigger with her wedding -- when it's safe to have it, of course.

    This week, there's been a lot of speculation that Beatrice may throw a huge wedding to cheer people up, especially people in the UK, whose spirits have understandably been dampered by everything going on in the world right now -- and by all the controversies the royal family has been facing over the past year.

    If Beatrice goes forward with this plan, we can't wait to see how she pulls it off ... when the time is right, of course.

  • So far, she has yet to share what her new plans might be. 

    But like the statement said, it's not what she and Edoardo are thinking about right now. Like the rest of us, we have a feeling they probably have a lot on their minds, and it's next to impossible to plan for the future when we don't know what the future will look like at this point.

    Hopefully, they'll be able to (safely) get married sooner rather than later, because it definitely has to suck to cancel an event that they've been looking forward to for so long.

  • We can't wait for more details on Beatrice's big day, whenever that might be. 

    Considering how beautiful the wedding Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, threw in 2018 when she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank, we don't doubt that Beatrice's wedding will be totally worth the wait, too. Whether it's a huge affair or a low key ceremony, we hope it'll be everything Beatrice has dreamed of. 

    We're ready for updates when she has them. 

