Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Has Officially Been Called Off

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dom Perignon
Poor Princess Beatrice just can't catch a break. It's official: Beatrice has canceled her wedding this May to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Unfortunately, the nuptials have become impossible since world events mean people can't gather right now.
We had a feeling this news was coming, and it's definitely a bummer -- not just for Beatrice, but for royal family fans everywhere who were looking forward to the big day.
-
On Thursday, a spokesperson for Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed the cancellation.
-
The palace hinted that Beatrice's wedding could get postponed back in March.
Even then, the situation was looking dicey for Beatrice's planned May 29 wedding. At the time, their spokesperson told People that they were following government advice and had already scrapped their Buckingham Palace Gardens reception and were waiting to see what other adjustments would need to be made.
"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," said the original statement. "In line with government advice for the U.K. and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May."
-
-
There have even been rumors that Beatrice may go even bigger with her wedding -- when it's safe to have it, of course.
-
So far, she has yet to share what her new plans might be.
-
-
We can't wait for more details on Beatrice's big day, whenever that might be.
Share this Story