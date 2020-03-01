Video Surfaces of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Out in LA

On working with the Sussexes, Ayoub told People: "They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met."

Ayoub continued: "They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients -- they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others."