Video Surfaces of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Out in LA

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry, meghan markle
Hey, look who it is! It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out and about in their new hometown of Los Angeles. Actually, "out and about" may be a bit of a stretch, as the pair weren't seen running errands at Whole Foods or leaving Mr. Chow with little Archie tucked away in baby carrier. Instead, Harry and Meghan were delivering food to people in need -- and a security cam caught them in the act. 

  • Check out Harry and Meghan:

    TMZ managed to get a video of Harry and Meghan's first LA sighting, and it's about as low-key as it gets. We'd recognize the Sussexes anywhere, but Harry and Meghan were seriously dressed down in baseball caps and sunglasses and, for safety purposes, masks and gloves. Although Harry got a little cavalier with his immune system at one point, pulling his mask down below his nose, Meghan kept safety precautions up for the duration of the trip.

  • Harry and Meghan are volunteering with a local organization.

    According to TMZ, Harry and Meghan are volunteering with the Los Angeles-based charity Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers food to people suffering from chronic illnesses. Apparently, Harry and Meghan visited a low-income housing unit with food and made a few stops while in the building.

  • Harry and Meghan have made a few trips to drop off meals. 

    According to the Daily Mail (via People), Meghan wanted to do some frontline work so Harry could see that Los Angeles isn't just all glitz and glamour and Malibu beach houses. In fact, the duchess wanted her husband to see LA "through the eyes of philanthropy," said Project Angel Food's Executive Director Richard Ayoub. Seems like delivering meals to people who need them most is a great way to do just that.

  • Evidently, these two are a dream to work with.

    On working with the Sussexes, Ayoub told People: "They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met."

    Ayoub continued: "They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients -- they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others."

  • People can think what they want of Megxit, but opinions certainly aren't going to stop Harry and Meghan from doing good. 

    Whether they're video chatting with families of ill children or delivering meals to people who can't leave their homes, Harry and Meghan are putting some serious good out into the world. And for what it's worth, they're doing it without an HRH title in front of their names. If that doesn't tell people they're doing what they do for the right reasons, we're not sure what will. 

royals meghan markle

