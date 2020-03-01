Video Surfaces of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Out in LA

Splash News
Hey, look who it is! It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out and about in their new hometown of Los Angeles. Actually, "out and about" may be a bit of a stretch, as the pair weren't seen running errands at Whole Foods or leaving Mr. Chow with little Archie tucked away in baby carrier. Instead, Harry and Meghan were delivering food to people in need -- and a security cam caught them in the act.
TMZ managed to get a video of Harry and Meghan's first LA sighting, and it's about as low-key as it gets. We'd recognize the Sussexes anywhere, but Harry and Meghan were seriously dressed down in baseball caps and sunglasses and, for safety purposes, masks and gloves. Although Harry got a little cavalier with his immune system at one point, pulling his mask down below his nose, Meghan kept safety precautions up for the duration of the trip.
Harry and Meghan are volunteering with a local organization.
According to TMZ, Harry and Meghan are volunteering with the Los Angeles-based charity Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers food to people suffering from chronic illnesses. Apparently, Harry and Meghan visited a low-income housing unit with food and made a few stops while in the building.
Harry and Meghan have made a few trips to drop off meals.
Evidently, these two are a dream to work with.
People can think what they want of Megxit, but opinions certainly aren't going to stop Harry and Meghan from doing good.
