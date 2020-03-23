Video of Jessa Duggar Wearing Sweats & 'Low' Top Emerges

When it comes to the Duggars, it's a pretty well-known fact that the ladies of this clan dress on the conservative side. In fact, it's quite the rarity when Counting On fans see any of the Duggar daughters rocking a shirt above the knees (gasp), or dare we say pants (double gasp). Welp, it appears we have a twofor as a new video of Jessa Duggar emerged that shows the mom of three in sweats and a "low" top compared to her normal attire.
A screenshot of what looks to be a video of Jessa and her family answering the door is making the rounds.
And it didn't take long for people to sound off on Jessa wearing sweatpants *and* a "low" top.
This isn't the first time we've seen Jessa rock some type of sweats.
... or pants as of late.
"Pants!!!" a Duggar fan responded to one of Jessa's more recent family photos.
Yes, Jessa wears pants (LOL). In fact, if you follow her on Instagram, you'll notice she's not showing off any long dresses or skirts as of late -- and we don't blame her. Most of us are stuck inside the house, and ain't nobody got time for anything that's not loose and comfy.
We have enough negativity in our lives right now.
Rock on in your casual attire, mama.
Heaven knows we all need a break, and that includes messy top knots, baggy shirts, sweats, and maybe no bra. With all that's going on, it really is what it is at this point. Should anyone have a problem with Jessa in a "low" top or sweats, don't roll up to her house unexpected -- it's really that simple.
