Video of Jessa Duggar Wearing Sweats & 'Low' Top Emerges

And it didn't take long for people to sound off on Jessa wearing sweatpants *and* a "low" top.

The Sun points to comments from a popular Duggar thread on Reddit that has folks sounding off.

"... That's a fairly low neckline for Jessa," one person wrote in response to the photo, with another noting Jessa's shirt is "a really low cut top by her families standards." Because of it, others couldn't help but speculate the Counting On star isn't wearing a bra that likely could be the case as she's in the comfort of her own home and doesn't look like she was expecting company.

Though the Reddit thread often focuses on Duggar snark (hence the name), some had "same, girl, same" sentiments about Jessa Duggar rocking sweatpants, because honestly, who isn't these days?

"I don't blame her. She's missed out on sweats and leggings her whole life it seems. [W]elcome to the comfy side," one commenter wrote.