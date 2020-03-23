Video of Jessa Duggar Wearing Sweats & 'Low' Top Emerges

jessaseewald/Instagram
Tanvier Peart
Celebrities

Jessa Duggar
jessaseewald/Instagram

When it comes to the Duggars, it's a pretty well-known fact that the ladies of this clan dress on the conservative side. In fact, it's quite the rarity when Counting On fans see any of the Duggar daughters rocking a shirt above the knees (gasp), or dare we say pants (double gasp). Welp, it appears we have a twofor as a new video of Jessa Duggar emerged that shows the mom of three in sweats and a "low" top compared to her normal attire.

  • A screenshot of what looks to be a video of Jessa and her family answering the door is making the rounds.

    Jessa Duggar wearing sweatpants and low top
    sierrajodominguez/Instagram Stories via DuggarSnark/Reddit

    "We have snacks ..." the caption reads on Sierra Dominguez's post on Instagram Stories, showing Jessa receiving what looks to be taco takeout goodness with her oldest of three, Spurgeon. Sidenote, there's been reports that Jessa isn't sheltering in place with her husband, Ben Seewald, and given he's present and accounted for in this screenshot, we'd say that definitely is not true.

  • And it didn't take long for people to sound off on Jessa wearing sweatpants *and* a "low" top.

    Jessa Duggar in sweatpants and a low top
    sierrajodominguez/Instagram Stories via TheSun

    The Sun points to comments from a popular Duggar thread on Reddit that has folks sounding off.

    "... That's a fairly low neckline for Jessa," one person wrote in response to the photo, with another noting Jessa's shirt is "a really low cut top by her families standards." Because of it, others couldn't help but speculate the Counting On star isn't wearing a bra that likely could be the case as she's in the comfort of her own home and doesn't look like she was expecting company.

    Though the Reddit thread often focuses on Duggar snark (hence the name), some had "same, girl, same" sentiments about Jessa Duggar rocking sweatpants, because honestly, who isn't these days?

    "I don't blame her. She's missed out on sweats and leggings her whole life it seems. [W]elcome to the comfy side," one commenter wrote.

  • This isn't the first time we've seen Jessa rock some type of sweats.

    Jessa Seewald in sweatpants
    Jessa Seewald/YouTube

    Just last month, Jessa posted a DIY changing table makeover video on her YouTube page that showed the reality star in what looks to be a pair of sweatpants. Though Jim Bob and Michelle raised their children in a very strict (and restrictive) setting (a number of Duggar rules were put in place), Jessa is now a grown woman with her own family.

  • ... or pants as of late.

    "Pants!!!" a Duggar fan responded to one of Jessa's more recent family photos.

    Yes, Jessa wears pants (LOL). In fact, if you follow her on Instagram, you'll notice she's not showing off any long dresses or skirts as of late -- and we don't blame her. Most of us are stuck inside the house, and ain't nobody got time for anything that's not loose and comfy.

    We have enough negativity in our lives right now.

  • Rock on in your casual attire, mama.

    Heaven knows we all need a break, and that includes messy top knots, baggy shirts, sweats, and maybe no bra. With all that's going on, it really is what it is at this point. Should anyone have a problem with Jessa in a "low" top or sweats, don't roll up to her house unexpected -- it's really that simple.

