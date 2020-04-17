A Look Back at Rob Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey Over the Years

Image: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images A lot has changed since we were first introduced to Rob Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the show first premiered back in 2007. Then, he was a fresh-faced kid, trying to figure out what he wanted to with his life, and now, more than a decade later, he's gone through a lot of changes -- especially when it comes to his body transformation journey. There have been a lot of ups and downs for Rob and his health (and his relationships) over the years, and he doesn't always share them publicly with the world. But now, it finally seems like he's turned a corner and is making changes for the better -- and we're so happy for him.

So much has happened to Rob over the last 10 years aside from his weight fluctuations. There's his dramatic relationship with Blac Chyna, the birth of his daughter, Dream Kardashian, and the rollercoaster of being a part of the Kardashian family in general. Through it all, he just keeps working hard to hit his goals, especially lately.

Read on for a timeline of Rob's transformation, from who he was when we first met him on KUWTK, all the way up to where he is today. We'd definitely love to see more of him in the future, when he feels comfortable being on camera again, of course. Hopefully, now that he seems to be more on track to a healthier life, that will happen.

In the meantime, we're cheering Rob on. We know he can do whatever he sets his mind to, and he deserves to be healthy and happy.