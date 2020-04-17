A Look Back at Rob Kardashian's Weight Loss Journey Over the Years

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
A lot has changed since we were first introduced to Rob Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the show first premiered back in 2007. Then, he was a fresh-faced kid, trying to figure out what he wanted to with his life, and now, more than a decade later, he's gone through a lot of changes -- especially when it comes to his body transformation journey. There have been a lot of ups and downs for Rob and his health (and his relationships) over the years, and he doesn't always share them publicly with the world. But now, it finally seems like he's turned a corner and is making changes for the better -- and we're so happy for him.
So much has happened to Rob over the last 10 years aside from his weight fluctuations. There's his dramatic relationship with Blac Chyna, the birth of his daughter, Dream Kardashian, and the rollercoaster of being a part of the Kardashian family in general. Through it all, he just keeps working hard to hit his goals, especially lately.
Read on for a timeline of Rob's transformation, from who he was when we first met him on KUWTK, all the way up to where he is today. We'd definitely love to see more of him in the future, when he feels comfortable being on camera again, of course. Hopefully, now that he seems to be more on track to a healthier life, that will happen.
In the meantime, we're cheering Rob on. We know he can do whatever he sets his mind to, and he deserves to be healthy and happy.
Early 2010s: Rob as We Knew Him1
In the early 2000s and 2010s, the Rob we knew and had been introduced to on Keeping Up With the Kardashians seems like a totally different person than the one we know today. He seemed to love living in the spotlight and causing trouble with Scott Disick at every opportunity, and fitness was a priority to him. He was also frequently making appearances on KUWTK and updating social media on the regular.
2012: Rob Begins to Gain Weight2
It was around 2012 that Rob's appearance began to change, and people immediately took notice that his normally trim physique was starting to look a lot different. At the time, he didn't acknowledge it much. There were rumors that his difficult breakup with Rita Ora might have been to blame, but this ended up being a time in his life that Rob hasn't spoken about much.
2013: He Starts to Appear Less & Less on 'KUWTK'3
It was around 2013 that Rob started to take a step back from public life, and his appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians became more and more infrequent. Where he was once a staple on the show, Rob began to only show up a couple of times per season, with his family noting every once in awhile that he didn't feel comfortable being on camera on anymore.
May 2014: He Tweets About His Appearance4
Rob has deleted most of his social media posts from this time in his life, but in May 2014, he was fully aware that people were talking about his new look, and didn't hold back when it came to Twitter. "So i found out i was trending for being fat … thank you all it really made my day :)” he tweeted at the time, according to People -- not long after he shut down rumors that he'd been staying at a "fat camp."
Skipping Out on Kim & Kanye's Wedding5
When Kim and Kanye tied the knot that year, Rob decided not to go to the ceremony in Paris, and later, Kim revealed on KUWTK that it was because he was uncomfortable being in wedding photos. At the time, TMZ reported Rob's absence, claiming that while he had gone to Europe while his family, he ultimately decided to fly home early by himself to avoid being caught on camera.
August 2014: Kim Reaches Out to Help Rob6
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim told host Andy Cohen that she wanted to help Rob, but she was running out of patience.
She said:
"My brother and I are so close. He's one of my best friends. I think that when you film so much and he's not on that much, you only see the juicy parts. I'm definitely a tough-love kind of person. If I don't like something that’s going on in my life, I change it. I don't sit and complain about it for a year. I try to encourage him and once you just don’t make that change for so long and it's not happening, I get frustrated. My patience runs out."
April 2015: Kim Says Rob Is Working Hard7
In an interview with Matt Lauer on the Today show in 2015, Kim opened up about Rob's struggles and his progress, noting that he was working hard to make changes so he could be comfortable with himself again. "I think he's just going through a phase where he's not comfortable in his own skin," she said on the show, via People. "He is working really hard to get back to where he really wants to be."
June 2015: Kris Is Concerned8
On an episode of KUWTK, Kris made it clear that she was very worried about her son and his health, admitting that she thought he might die. "As a mom, it breaks my heart to see Rob going through what he’s going through. He's kind of stuck in a really bad place and I just want to help him get out of it," she said on the show, via Mirror. "If I don't help him do something drastic, he's going to die. I'm just waiting for this horrible thing to happen and there's nothing we can do about it."
August 2015: Rob Works Out With His Family9
Later that summer, it seemed like Rob Kardashian was beginning to take his journey to weight loss seriously. Although those tweets are long gone, he posted about running into Kylie and Tyga while working out, and Kim shared this tweet about going on a walk with Rob. If nothing else, he was being active, and this seemed to signal a turning point for him, because this is where things began to get better.
January 2016: Rob & Blac Chyna Start Dating10
Another big turning point in Rob's life? His relationship with Chyna. Although it obviously ended in a pretty unhealthy way -- though Rob did get his adorable daughter, Dream, out of the whole deal -- at first, being with Chyna seemed to motivate Rob. Not only did he start going back into public again and was seen more, but he also made his health a priority and start working hard to get to where he wanted to be.
September 2016: Rob Handles His Diabetes11
That fall, Rob shared that he'd finally been able to get his diabetes under control in an interview with People. And at the time, he credited his progress with his health to Chyna. "I had found out I had type 2 diabetes six months before, but I stopped taking my insulin. I didn't enjoy the routine," Rob told the outlet, revealing that he had even been hospitalized for his condition.
December 2016: Rob & Chyna Break Up ... and He Retreats Again12
By the end of the year, Rob and Chyna had not only welcomed their daughter together, but they also ended things in their relationship -- including an explosive, public split. After their breakup, Rob retreated away from public life again. He'd seemed to have made many steps forward -- including starring on their own show, Rob & Chyna -- but things drastically changed at this moment.
March 2018: Rob Shows Off His Weight Loss13
It wasn't until almost two years later that Rob began showing off that he was making progress with his weight loss again -- like this photo he shared on Snapchat of him and Dream. Rob looked noticeably trimmer here, right around the time he turned 31. And after so many ups and downs over the year, it looked like he was finally back on board, making positive changes for himself.
October 2019: Celebrating Kim's Birthday14
Toward the end of 2019, Rob began appearing on social media more and more, like when fans spotted him at Kim's birthday party. The family gathered for a catered Armenian meal, and Rob could be seen in the background. In other videos Kim posted, he appeared to be hanging out, looking much more slim. This was definitely a good sign, being that he'd skipped out on other family functions in the past.
November 2019: Halloween Photo15
Though Rob's official Instagram account isn't run by him, but by Jenner Communications, it's not like he posted this pic himself -- but it definitely still counts. Here, Rob is posing with his mom, Kris, on Halloween, and it's easy to see his obvious weight loss. This dude was starting to make some serious progress, and more importantly, he was allowing himself to have fun with his family again.
Celebrating Kendall's Birthday16
At the end of 2019, Rob went out to celebrate sister Kendall Jenner's birthday party with her and Kylie. Once again, it was great to see him out and about, hanging out with his family again -- and at the same time, he was clearly looking like he'd continued to lose weight.
Way to go, Rob!
January 2020: Considering 'Live-In' Facility to Help With Weight Loss17
While we haven't heard too much about Rob Kardashian this year, E! News did report back in January that Rob was considering moving into a "live-in facility" to get help with his weight loss goals.
"Rob is considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight. His family has encouraged him and he feels like it might be just what he needs," an unnamed source told the outlet.
"He really wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy. His biggest motivator is Dream and he wants to do it for her. He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it's easy to fall off course with his eating and working out. He feels like at a live-in facility, he could get the big jump start that he needs."
Makes sense.