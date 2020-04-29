15 Times Prince William & Kate Middleton Proved They're Ready to Lead

Image: WPA Pool/Getty Images



WPA Pool/Getty Images William and Kate certainly look like they're ready to take over the throne, but its not all about appearance. In order for William and Kate to be officially brought in, there is quite a bit that must take place. According to the British line of succession, Prince Charles is next in line to take over after Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Once Charles' time is up, Prince William will take over, making him king over the land with Kate by his side. Though that will likely come later instead of sooner, that doesn't mean Kate and William aren't showing signs they're ready to lead right now.



The British royal family has seen more downs than ups as of late. Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals -- resulting in the need for someone to take over their commitments -- the global health concern that impacted Prince Charles and caused the queen to protect herself, and relocating their family to Amner Hall, life has been extremely busy for William and Kate.

Yet, no matter what life throws at these two, they always seem to rise to the occassion.

The truth is, Prince William and Kate Middleton were born to lead and are proving time and time again they have what it takes to inspire the world and support those who reside in Britian with their leadership. For being a royal couple, they are pretty down to Earth and quite relatable that makes us love them all the more.

Here are 15 times Kate and William proved they're ready to lead. With all that's happening, maybe Prince Charless will decide to abdicate his claim to the throne?

