15 Times Prince William & Kate Middleton Proved They're Ready to Lead

William and Kate certainly look like they're ready to take over the throne, but its not all about appearance. In order for William and Kate to be officially brought in, there is quite a bit that must take place. According to the British line of succession, Prince Charles is next in line to take over after Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Once Charles' time is up, Prince William will take over, making him king over the land with Kate by his side. Though that will likely come later instead of sooner, that doesn't mean Kate and William aren't showing signs they're ready to lead right now.
The British royal family has seen more downs than ups as of late. Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals -- resulting in the need for someone to take over their commitments -- the global health concern that impacted Prince Charles and caused the queen to protect herself, and relocating their family to Amner Hall, life has been extremely busy for William and Kate.
Yet, no matter what life throws at these two, they always seem to rise to the occassion.
The truth is, Prince William and Kate Middleton were born to lead and are proving time and time again they have what it takes to inspire the world and support those who reside in Britian with their leadership. For being a royal couple, they are pretty down to Earth and quite relatable that makes us love them all the more.
Here are 15 times Kate and William proved they're ready to lead. With all that's happening, maybe Prince Charless will decide to abdicate his claim to the throne?
Prince William Doesn't Know Anything Else1
The Duke of Cambridge is only familiar with the royal lifestyle. He was born into it, and frankly, knows nothing else. With an upbringing as a prince, Will is prepared for his duties given he has been raised by the longest reigning royal member in their history. Prince William has been taught by the best, and it shows in his ability to lead.
They've Had a LONG Time to Prepare2
For many years now, there has been talk of Prince William and Kate taking over the throne. While these predictions haven't come to fruition just yet, now that the potential is growing for these two to take over -- and their title change gets closer -- the years of practice and grooming will likely pay off.
Kate and William are ready.
Kate Has Been Ready for This Role for a Long Time3
If there is one thing for sure, it's that Kate has been ready to take on a bigger role for quite some time -- and it shows. The Duchess dresses the part, acts the part, and speaks the part. (What more could anyone ask for in a future leader?) She is caring, a great mom, and is incredibly respectful Queen Elizabeth. Kate has learned many great things from Elizabeth and should have no problem taking over.
William & Kate Are All About Family4
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a close-knit relationship with their children (and extended family) that speaks volumes about how they will handle duties once William takes the throne. They're passionate people, good decision makers, and know how to navigate conflict -- likely in part because they're parents and are constantly putting out small fires. (Kate Middleton has a special code word to help her kids calm down in public.)
We couldn't ask for better levelheaded leaders.
Their Strength as a Couple Will Help Them as King & Queen5
It seems like Kate and William have been getting closer throughout the years. Their love continues to grow, and their PDA moments are starting to add up. (Hey, we're here for it.) These two clearly have a strong foundation that will only strengthen their ability to lead once the time comes to take over the throne. Plus, it doesn't hurt to have leaders with a love that inspires people.
They're For the People6
There has never been an inkling of doubt that Kate and William are prepared to start their new as leaders over Britian, but their current efforts and strategy are proving that they are in fact quite capable to do so right now. It truly is an uncertain and trying time, and these two are not letting their people down when they're needed the most. Earlier this month, Prince William directed funds from the National Emergencies Trust to help people in need.
"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together," William said in a video he shared on Instagram. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way -- which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."
William & Kate Are Relatable7
"The thing that always strikes me is how normal they are," BBC's Tina Daheley revealed to Express after her Zoom interview with Will and Kate. "It did feel like I was just having a chat with people."
Because these two are so down to Earth, the likelihood that they'll be loved when the time comes for Prince William to sit on the throne is quite high. Being likable and relatable will take them far once it's their time to shine!
Kate Middleton Already Has a Special Bond With Queen Elizabeth's Husband8
It never hurts to have a good relationship with the very people you hope to replace. Body language expert Judi James revealed Kate seems to have a good relationship with Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, and that close bond might just come in handy. "These delightful poses suggest unexpectedly rich bonds between Kate and Prince Philip based on not just affection but also a shared sense of humor and fun," James once declared after analyzing photos of the two together during public events.
While cheerful banter doesn't guarantee anything, it also doesn't hurt to be in good graces with the people who have the power.
They Step Up When It Counts9
Amidst the ongoing global health concerns, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth remain isolated to further protect their health. That being said, William and Kate have certainly stepped up their duties and are fulfilling the roles during this time. For example, the royal couple personally called UK health workers to thank them for their duties during this trying time.
Kate Exudes Confidence to Rule10
Aside from her impeccable wardrobe, Kate has proven her ability to act as the future queen when the time comes. Her ability to lead, impress, comfort, and show compassion for her country has given a brief look into what life might be like once William takes the throne. She is able to manage being a mother to three, attend events, take part in charities and foundations that are important to them -- as well as the royal family -- and wears many other hats that speak to her ability to fill such a paramount role.
And Know How to Spread Cheer11
In addition to reaching out to frontline workers and health care staff, Kate Middleton and Prince William made it a point to spread some cheer to kids. The Cambridges shared a portion of their Easter video call with students and their teachers on Instagram, thanking them and uplifting them amid global uncertainty.
"Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children," the couple captioned their Instagram post. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication -- and to wish the children a very Happy Easter."
William & Kate Have a Plan on How to Move Forward12
In addition to meeting with first responders, Kate and Will revealed how they plan to support their country moving forward given the new normal we're all trying to survive.
"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will do all it can to support those on the frontline ..." their statement read. "In the weeks ahead The Foundation will be: Working to connect our partners with those who are able to provide practical support to frontline responders and their families; Doing all we can to promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs; And playing our part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis."
They're Using Technology to Stay Connected13
With practically everyone having to shelter in place these days, it's quite refreshing to see Kate and Will using technology to stay connected to the people. It seems like the couple is constantly on a Zoom call these days, using technology to encourage others and stay connected. Though William and Kate relocated their family to Anmer Hall to stay safe, that's not stopping them from fulfilling their royal duties.
Kate Already Demonstrates "Boss" Behavior14
As if we didn't already need confirmation Kate will have no problem stepping up, royal expert Angela Mollard feels Kate is the boss when it comes to her family. "I love how Kate took charge on the call, introducing both of them," Mollard said about Will and Kate's Easter call to teachers and students. "It gave you an insight into what she must be like at home."
"I think she's the boss in the relationship. She sort of led the conversation, but in a nice way," she added. "She's the boss in that she's a mother of three children who does 50 million things a day."
So true!
Queen Elizabeth "Could Be Prouder"15
It's always great to get the queen's seal of approval!
Us Weekly reveals Queen Elizabeth has told Kate and William "numerous times" that they are doing a "wonderful job" leading. "The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times," an unnamed source tells the outlet. "She couldn’t be prouder. She takes pride in being on top of everything but recognizes that it’s time to hand off some responsibility."