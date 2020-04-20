20 of Our Favorite Celebrities Born in April

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
As April starts to wind down (seriously, where did the time go?), a number of celebrities are going to be blowing out candles very soon ... assuming they actually have some in their junk drawer -- or can find some at the store. (Hey, times are hard now.) There are so many celebrity birthdays this month that is really needs to be a month-long celebration. Granted, there are tons of stars in Hollywood's universe, with all these celebs, we have to ask:
Was something in the water in July?
Many of us love finding out whether a celebrity (we happen to like) shares our birth date, and if April happens to be the month of said born day, ya just might get lucky -- 'cause there's a lot of our favorite stars who made their grand debut this month decades and decades ago. From actors to singers, comedians, and beyond, these stars have one thing in common:
They're all either an Aries or a Taurus.
(Technically, this is a given because of how the Zodiac works, but we digress.)
A number of these celebrities starred in some of our favorite '90s TV shows and series from the '00s. Others are just plain hot to look at and would make a cactus drool on the hottest day. (Spoiler alert: Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy is on here.) So without further ado, here's a look at 20 of many celebrities with April birthdays.
In case we missed it, happy belated birthday! And if the special day has yet to come, happy birthday!
Christopher Meloni1
Birthday: April 2
Detective Stabler, or Christopher Meloni rather, has an early April birthday that makes him an Aries. Chris spent over a decade of his life on the hit television drama Law & Order: SVU, playing opposite of his real-life buddy, Mariska Hargitay -- aka Olivia Benson. We've missed seeing him on the show (it's really not the same without him) and cannot wait to see Christopher back in action with an SVU spin-off series that's in the works!
Michael Fassbender2
Birthday: April 2
This Irish-German actor is truly magnetic! Starring as a younger version of Magneto in a number of X-Men films, Michael Fassbender just celebrated his 43rd birthday -- which is pretty hard to believe. (He definitely doesn't look it!) He's one of our faves we'd happily serenade any day of the week -- even if it isn't his special day!
Eddie Murphy3
Birthday: April 3
Eddie Murphy has always been one to draw the audience in, especially on the late-night hit show, Saturday Night Live. Born April 3, the American actor turns the big 6-0 in 2021. Murphy has been blessed with many highs in his life, but suffered an incredible loss in 2017 after his dear brother, actor Charlie Murphy, passed away just nine days after his birthday. (So sad.) On a happier note, we've loved seeing Eddie back in front of the cameras with Dolemite Is My Name and can't wait for the Coming to America sequel.
Jennie Garth4
Birthday: April 3
Who knew Kelly Taylor is an Aries?! This April babe really needs no introduction. Jennie Garth, best known for her role on the hit '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, certainly made a big impact on our lives. (She's practically an icon.) Aside from her role as Kelly -- which she kind of reprised last summer with BH90210 -- Jennie is a mom of three and a small-town gal who hails from Illinois.
Robert Downey Jr.5
Birthday: April 4
RDJ. Iron Man. Robert Downey Jr. Just a few names for one of our yummiest April birthday babes. Born April 4, this star is pretty much a legend in Hollywood with a serious resume to prove it. Famously known for his role as Iron Man in many hit movies throughout the Marvel series, here's a fun and maybe little-known fact: Tom Cruise and Nicolas Cage were up for the part as Tony Stark.
Natasha Lyonne6
Birthday: April 4
We know Natasha for her roles on Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll that pretty much tripped us out. The daughter of a boxing promoter (a two-piece might be in her blood) and race car driver, something tells us this star knows how to live on the edge. We can catch Natasha next in Irresistible and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Pharrell Williams7
Birthday: April 5
Pharrell is one half of the uber famous production duo The Neptunes, is the former band member of N*E*R*D, a multimedia collective owner, singer, songwriter, and producer. Basically, he's a total baddie who knows how to secure the bag. (The man holds many titles and wears many hats.) Did we mention that Pharrell is also the proud recipient of 13 Grammys?
He's seriously impressive!
Paul Rudd8
Birthday: April 6
Paul Rudd is an incredible comedian and actor who continues to deliver the laughs with faves like The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Role Models, and This Is 40. He's switched things up, taking on the role of Ant-Man in self-titled superhero flicks and among other Avengers, proving he can do it all. Plus, Paul ages like fine wine and isn't problematic in real life -- so we'll happily shower him with praise.
Russell Crowe9
Birthday: April 6
Sharing an April birthday with Paul Rudd is actor Russell Crowe who's only five (yes, five) years older than the funny man. (We're still in disbelief about it.) Russell has dazzled us with his action roles, earning an Academy Award for his role in Gladiator, but also knows how to deliver the laughs. Though drama is more of his poison, Russell's role alongside hottie Ryan Gosling in The Nice Guys had us rolling.
Patricia Arquette10
Birthday: April 8
Patricia Arquette, of the famous Arquette family, got her debut as Kristen Parker in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. (Fun fact: Actor Laurence Fishburne also starred in the movie, though he wasn't as famous then as he is now.) Patricia comes from a famous family as sibs Rosanna and David Arquette are also in the biz. Recently, Patricia took home an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy for her role in The Act.
Taylor Kitsch11
Birthday: April 8
Just making the cut as a millennial is hottie Taylor Kitsch. Best known for his role as Tim Riggins in Friday Night Lights, Kitsch has also dazzled us Pogue Perry in The Covenant (not the best movie, but a film with a lot of eye candy), and Lieutenant Alex Hopper in Battleship alongside Alexander Skarsgård. Although incredibly successful now, at one point in time, Kitsch was homeless when he first moved to New York City to pursue his modeling career.
Cynthia Nixon12
Birthday: April 9
Cynthia Nixon, better known as Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, spent six years making us wish we got an invite to those fun brunches and Big Apple outings. There were two spin-off movies that had us clinging to our gal pals hard. Back in 2018, Cynthia revealed she was running for office -- New York State governor to be exact. Though she didn't win, she will remains a friend in our heads.
Leighton Meester13
Birthay: April 8
It's hard to separate Leighton Meester from her role on Gossip Girl. Blair Waldorf was an icon (still is) who had us reaching for the nearest headband, yogurt, and stoop to rule over our stylish minions. Leighton, who married O.C. alum Adam Brody, is currently expecting her second child and keeping us entertained on the series Single Parents.
Though Leighton isn't reprising her role in the Gossip Girl reboot, she still holds a special place in our hearts!
Charlie Hunnam14
Birthday: April 10
Charlie Hunnam, the man who needs no introduction, is one of our favorite actors from across the pond -- aside from Tom Hardy. From 2008 to 2014, he became the dreamy bad boy for anyone who laid eyes on him on the hit FX TV series Sons of Anarchy. It's crazy to think that series ended six years ago, but we've been following Charlie ever since, watching him in films like Pacific Rim, King Arthur, and The Gentlemen.
Shannen Doherty15
Birthday: April 12
Shannen Doherty is another member of the 90210 bunch who has a birthday this month. Cast as Brenda Walsh by Aaron Spelling, the late television giant would later cast her again in the series Charmed where she played a witch for three seasons -- even directing a few episodes, too. Like Jennie Garth, Shannen starred in the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival, BH90210 as a tribute to the late Luke Perry who passed away prior to filming. (She also starred in an episode of Riverdale to honor his time playing Archie's father, Fred Andrews.)
Earlier this year, Shannen revealed she's battling terminal cancer after having been in remission.
Sarah Michelle Gellar16
Birthday: April 14
We've been rocking with Sarah Michelle Gellar ever since her days as Sydney on Swan's Crossing. She kept our attention, starring in some of our favorite films throughout the '90s and '00s -- like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, and The Grudge. Though her portfolio is quite diverse, she will always be our favorite slayer, thanks to the epic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Seth Rogen17
Birthday: April 15
Canadian-born actor Seth Rogen is one of many funny guys who happen to have a birthday in April. Always happy and always lighting up, this guy keeps us entertained with films like Super Bad, Pineapple Express, and Neighbors -- the first and the sequel. We loved hearing him as the voice of Pumbaa in the 2019 Lion King remake and look forward to more laughs coming our way.
Martin Lawrence18
Brithday: April 16
"Wuddup, wuddup, whazzup?!"
Martin Lawrence redefined the '90s with his self-titled comedy series that gave us unforgettable characters -- like Shenaenae, Jerome, Dragonfly Jones, Roscoe, King Beef, and Bob from marketing (LOL). Recently, Martin teamed back up with Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life that set a record as the highest-grossing installment of an action-comedy series. We hear a Bad Boys 4 is likely on the way, and we can't wait!
Jennifer Garner19
Birthday: April 17
Ah, Jennifer Garner; a friend in our head and a mom buddy we would go to for advice, wine, and a fun time. The West Virginia (by way of Houston) has a long list of memorable films -- like 13 Going on 30, Catch and Release, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and most recently, Peppermint -- but it was her days as Sydney Bristow on the ABC hit Alias that made us fall in love. Sharing three kiddos with ex-hubby Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner is the quintessential mom who doesn't have it all together, keeps it 100% real, and makes the darkest of days a little brighter.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan20
Birthday: April 22
There's not much to say about Jeffrey Dean Morgan other than he is simply perfection. Entertaining us as Negan on The Walking Dead and John Winchester on Supernatural, this father of two (he and wife Hilarie Burton have two adorable kids) had made us swoon since his time on Grey's Anatomy as Denny Duquette. He knows how to be the character we want to root for and the bad boy we love to hate!