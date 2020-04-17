Everything We Know About Harry & Meghan's California Move

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images As soon as Harry and Meghan wrapped up the last of their official royal engagements and left the UK, speculation began as to where they would settle permanently. About a month ago, we got our answer: They'd left Canada, where they'd been staying a friend's Vancouver home temporarily and headed out to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown and the entertainment capital of the world. Since their arrival, little nuggets of information have trickled out, making their possible plans and moves all the more intriguing, and raising even more questions: Where are they living? Have they bought a home already? If so, where? Is Meghan's mom, Doria, staying with them? What do they do all day? When will we get our first look at the power couple in the Golden State?

Well, we have some of those answers. Meghan and Harry's move seemed so sudden, but that was probably only because, these days, the media is strictly on a need to know basis as far as Meghan and Harry are concerned. Can't really blame them: After living in a fishbowl and being forced to work with some of the same members of the British media that disparaged them on a daily basis, they've been exerting as much control as possible.

Meghan and Harry have been strategic about their comings and goings, and the release of details of plans they've been working on while holed up on some luxurious and safe location. We still don't know exactly when they moved to California (although there are some clues). We still don't know what exactly they'll be doing for money. But there are some details that we know for sure, and others that we can deduce.

And that's all we have until the couple decide to give us more. Take ya time, guys! We'll be waiting, and tracking all the developments. Until then, here are the things we know about Harry and Meghan's Cali move.