Everything We Know About Harry & Meghan's California Move

As soon as Harry and Meghan wrapped up the last of their official royal engagements and left the UK, speculation began as to where they would settle permanently. About a month ago, we got our answer: They'd left Canada, where they'd been staying a friend's Vancouver home temporarily and headed out to Los Angeles, Meghan's hometown and the entertainment capital of the world.
Since their arrival, little nuggets of information have trickled out, making their possible plans and moves all the more intriguing, and raising even more questions: Where are they living? Have they bought a home already? If so, where? Is Meghan's mom, Doria, staying with them? What do they do all day? When will we get our first look at the power couple in the Golden State?
Well, we have some of those answers. Meghan and Harry's move seemed so sudden, but that was probably only because, these days, the media is strictly on a need to know basis as far as Meghan and Harry are concerned. Can't really blame them: After living in a fishbowl and being forced to work with some of the same members of the British media that disparaged them on a daily basis, they've been exerting as much control as possible.
Meghan and Harry have been strategic about their comings and goings, and the release of details of plans they've been working on while holed up on some luxurious and safe location. We still don't know exactly when they moved to California (although there are some clues). We still don't know what exactly they'll be doing for money. But there are some details that we know for sure, and others that we can deduce.
And that's all we have until the couple decide to give us more. Take ya time, guys! We'll be waiting, and tracking all the developments. Until then, here are the things we know about Harry and Meghan's Cali move.
All The Signs Pointed to a Move1
Way back in February, sources told People -- which has definitely had an 'in' with the couple since that cover story where Meghan's friends defended her -- that Harry and Meghan were looking at houses in Los Angeles, with an eye to splitting their time between California and Canada. Meghan is from Los Angeles, of course, and she has not just her mother Doria, but lots of friends and connections there. The couple's management and public relations team is also based there.
They Moved Shortly Before the US-Canada Border Closed2
People first reported the couple's move to California on March 26, confirming that Harry and Meghan had left their borrowed Vancouver Island hideaway for sunny the Los Angeles area, Meghan's hometown, just before the borders were closed to non-essential travel. "They have been living in a secluded compound," the report said, adding that they were sheltering in place, and "haven't ventured out."
They've Been Social Distancing From Doria3
As close as Meghan is to her mother, Doria, she, Harry, and Archie apparently have not been able to see her, or at least come within six feet, due to the current worldwide sitch, according to reports. But we know grandmas, and our educated guess is that Doria is at the very least doing drive-by check ups on little Archie, or safe but separate in some other part of the compound where the family is staying.
They've Got Lots of Influential Friends There4
Doria isn't the only member of Harry and Meghan's LA support system. They also have lots of friends and contacts who live there, including Victoria and David Beckham (part-time), Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and George and Amal Clooney. The Clooneys spend most of their time in England but recently dropped $1 million on renovations to their LA compound where they are rumored to be planning to spend more time.
They May Be Staying at a Tycoon's Home5
One of Meghan's closest friends, designer Misha Nonoo, married the son of oil tycoon John B. Hess in a wedding that the Sussexes attended in Rome last year. According to British tabloids, Meghan and Harry may be staying at one of the elder Hess's oceanfront properties in Malibu while they look around for something of their own. What can we say? It definitely pays to have friends in very high places.
They Are Reportedly Looking to Buy in Malibu6
When it comes to exclusive neighborhoods, Malibu is pretty much perfection. It faces the Pacific Ocean, and is full of A-list residents, such as Barbra Streisand, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, and Coldplay's Chris Martin. It's no wonder that Meghan and Harry are rumored to be looking there for their permanent home. It's not unusual to see homes in the area go for $40 million to $60 million, and many go for much more.
They Didn't Buy Mel Gibson's House7
Rumors recently swirled that Meghan and Harry were in the process of buying a home owned by Mel Gibson in Malibu. But apparently, the talks between the couple's and Gibson's brokers were strictly preliminary and didn't get far for an undisclosed reason. The $17.5 million, five-bedroom home -- which has a pool and overlooks the Pacific Ocean -- comes with a private beach club membership. We guess the search for a home continues.
The Paps Have Already Hunted Down One of Meghan's Old Cali Boyfriends8
Are Meghan and Harry using Luis Segura, a real estate agent from Pasadena and father of two, in their hunt for a house? Does Harry know that he's the dude his wife went to a high school dance with? British tabloids hunted down the poor man and shot pictures of him shopping wanted to know. His only response to all their questions: "I have no comment to make."
Smart guy.
They're Already Making a Difference in Their New City9
It was only a matter of time before someone captured the first glimpse of Harry and Meghan in LA, and TMZ has delivered with a video of the couple delivering food to chronically ill, low-income residents of an apartment building while wearing masks. The couple volunteered for the Project Angel Food and got started helping out right away, delivering 20 meals in a week.
They're Making Money Moves10
Meghan and Harry aren't just moving to LA for their family and friends -- although that's a pretty big pull right there. They're also there to make big bucks quickly, in order to support themselves and Archie, launch their non-profit, Archewell, and pay for that pesky and pricey security detail. The couple share an agent, Nick Collins, head of talent at the Gersh Agency -- so expect to hear about upcoming projects soon.
They're Refining Archewell11
Though the recent health challenge has forced the couple to postpone the launch of their foundation, Archewell, they're surely working out kinks with their staff while holed up in the LA compound. After all, as much as they are surely working out ways to make money, their passion project is the non-profit, which will partly focus on mental wellness.
We can't wait to hear about their full plans.
They're Expected to Be the Toast of the Town12
Melanie Bromley, Chief News Correspondent and Head of News Pperation for E! News, told The Guardian that the Sussexes will be flooded with invites and requests for appearances as soon as Hollywood reopens. "Ultimately, this is a city where royalty trumps celebrity," Bromley said. "They are potentially the most famous residents of Los Angeles – or at least they’re on the same level as Oprah [Winfrey], as that kind of celebrity, AAA list."
A Clue About Their Arrival Timing?13
Sharp-eyed H&M fans have noticed that in both videos that Harry has recently uploaded a few weeks apart feature the same background -- a white wall with part of a built-in wood bookcase or entertainment center. The first video, announcing the postponement of the Invictus Games until 2021, was released on March 19. Then, on April 15, he released a video chat that he had had from LA with families served by WellChild, a British charity of which he is a patron. Hmm. So that would seem to place the couple in California as early as March 19.
Spending Tons of Time as a Family14
In his video chat with WellChild, Harry got really emotional and real about how blessed he is to have the opportunity to focus on family while in sheltering in place in LA.
"There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?" he mentioned. "You've got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics. Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there's going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it."
That's one big AAWWW.
They May Still Buy Property in Canada15
Though the couple left frigid Canada for sunny Cali, they still have plenty of love for our neighbor to the north, which is part of the British Commonwealth. Meghan lived and worked in Toronto during her Suits years, of course, and some of her best friends -- like Jessica Mulroney -- live there. (The couple holed up at a borrowed mansion in Vancouver Island.) We fully expect to hear at some point that they've got a townhouse in Toronto or a backwoods getaway property in some part of the Canadian countryside.