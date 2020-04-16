Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a Secret Ally in the Royal Family

At a time when it seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feuding with everyone back home in the UK, there's one member of the royal family who's on their side. Apparently, Princess Anne has been an ally to Meghan and Harry during this time of their transition, and it's all because they've chosen to do for their son what Anne did for her own children. 

  • Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's daughter, and she raised her kids out of the spotlight. 

    As Express has pointed out, Anne chose against giving her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, royal titles (much like Meghan and Harry rejected a royal title for Archie) and helped them grow up in a more normal atmosphere -- also kind of like what Meghan and Harry are attempting to do by raising Archie outside of the UK and away from his royal relatives. 

    And now, Anne is speaking out.

  • In a recent interview, Anne hinted that she supports what Meghan and Harry are doing.

    While talking to Vanity Fair in honor of her 70th birthday, Anne shared that not giving Zara and Peter royal titles had been the right thing to do -- and this interview took place after Meghan and Harry had announced they were stepping down.

    “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles,” she told the magazine. “So I think that was probably the right thing to do.” 

  • We have to wonder if Anne has been a source of advice to them through this process. 

    While the feud rumors have been crazy, it'd be nice to know that they had a member of Harry's family on their side, especially one who had chosen a similar path for herself and her children. It can't have been easy for them to have left everything Harry's known for a new life, hoping it would offer them the privacy and freedom they needed, so hopefully, it all ends up paying off.

  • Whatever's going on, we likely won't hear from Meghan and Harry for awhile. 

    Express also noted that during a recent podcast appearance, royal commentator Omid Scobie said that Meghan and Harry are planning to lay low until mid-summer, leaving us in the dark about what they're doing 'til then.

    “From what I hear from sources we’re not going to hear from them until July so that is sometime to go without the Sussexes and I think it will be interesting for the Royal Family who haven’t really seen a day go by where Harry and Meghan’s names aren’t sort of tied to the monarchy in some way or another in the past three years," Scobie said.

  • In the end, we can't blame Anne, Harry, or Meghan for the choices they've made. 

    It's pretty clear that all of these royals have done what they think is best for their children in what is a pretty uncommon, unusual circumstance -- just like most parents do. 

    Now, we just have to let Meghan and Harry do their thing, as much as we miss seeing them in action as official royals. It seems like they made the right call for their family, and hopefully, they'll be sharing updates soon.

