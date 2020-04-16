Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a Secret Ally in the Royal Family

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
At a time when it seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feuding with everyone back home in the UK, there's one member of the royal family who's on their side. Apparently, Princess Anne has been an ally to Meghan and Harry during this time of their transition, and it's all because they've chosen to do for their son what Anne did for her own children.
Princess Anne is Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's daughter, and she raised her kids out of the spotlight.
In a recent interview, Anne hinted that she supports what Meghan and Harry are doing.
We have to wonder if Anne has been a source of advice to them through this process.
Whatever's going on, we likely won't hear from Meghan and Harry for awhile.
In the end, we can't blame Anne, Harry, or Meghan for the choices they've made.
