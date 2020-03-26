Prince Louis' Favorite Hobby Is as Adorable & Messy as It Gets

Honestly, we can't say we're super surprised by this, but nonetheless, it's completely adorable. In a new report, we've just heard about the super cute "hobby" Prince Louis has these days. Whether Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child picked it up from his parents or his siblings, one thing's for sure: He's a Cambridge all right!

  • First of all, look at this child's adorable face. Now picture it covered in mud!

    Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl recently told OK! that Prince Louis has a favorite hobby -- stomping about outside. “Louis loves being outdoors and has been encouraged by Kate to have a love of nature," Nicholl said. "He’s happiest when he’s exploring the grounds."

    We have to be honest -- we'd be happiest exploring the Cambridge grounds as well.

  • Recently, William and Kate shared a video of their kids, and of course, they were outside. 

    As any royal fan knows, William and Kate -- Kate especially -- aren't fans of their children using iPads and the like, and are "very strict" when it comes to screen time. Instead, they want their children playing outside, "hunting for spiders," running around, and just being kids. Sounds pretty idyllic to us!

  • This latest Louis tidbit comes on the heels of learning the Cambridge kids are loving life in isolation. 

    It's been reported that George, Charlotte, and Louis love being at Anmer Hall with their parents right now and are spending as much time as possible playing on the grounds. "They’ve got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden,” Nicholl said. How civilized!

  • Even if the weather isn't that nice, it sounds like the kids are still going outside.

    Back in July, Kate said that the kids are all "dragged outside" every day, regardless of the weather. 

    “Rain or shine, they’re dragged outside. It’s great," Kate said on the children's show Peter Blue. “It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time -- 10 or 15 minutes -- makes a huge difference to ­physical wellbeing but also to our mental wellbeing.”

    You know how the old saying goes: There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes!

  • Little Louis turns 2 on April 23, and no doubt, he's going to have a blast.

    Regardless of the fact that he won't be spending it with friends or extended family, or that he won't be able to hit up a petting zoo or the like, Louis will be running around outside Anmer Hall with Kate, William, George, and Charlotte -- sounds like the little prince really doesn't need more than that.

