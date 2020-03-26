Prince Louis' Favorite Hobby Is as Adorable & Messy as It Gets

Even if the weather isn't that nice, it sounds like the kids are still going outside.

Back in July, Kate said that the kids are all "dragged outside" every day, regardless of the weather.

“Rain or shine, they’re dragged outside. It’s great," Kate said on the children's show Peter Blue. “It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time -- 10 or 15 minutes -- makes a huge difference to ­physical wellbeing but also to our mental wellbeing.”

You know how the old saying goes: There's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes!