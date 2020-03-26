Prince Louis' Favorite Hobby Is as Adorable & Messy as It Gets

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Honestly, we can't say we're super surprised by this, but nonetheless, it's completely adorable. In a new report, we've just heard about the super cute "hobby" Prince Louis has these days. Whether Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child picked it up from his parents or his siblings, one thing's for sure: He's a Cambridge all right!
First of all, look at this child's adorable face. Now picture it covered in mud!
Recently, William and Kate shared a video of their kids, and of course, they were outside.
As any royal fan knows, William and Kate -- Kate especially -- aren't fans of their children using iPads and the like, and are "very strict" when it comes to screen time. Instead, they want their children playing outside, "hunting for spiders," running around, and just being kids. Sounds pretty idyllic to us!
This latest Louis tidbit comes on the heels of learning the Cambridge kids are loving life in isolation.
Even if the weather isn't that nice, it sounds like the kids are still going outside.
Little Louis turns 2 on April 23, and no doubt, he's going to have a blast.
