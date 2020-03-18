Prince Harry's Recent Video Call Shows He's Still Keeping Up Royal Duties

Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Leave it to Prince Harry to keep doing good in the world, despite everything going on -- and the fact that he's already left the royal family (and his obligations) behind. Over the weekend, Harry video chatted with parents of sick children who are struggling during this difficult time, proving that he's still keeping up with the things that mean the most to him, even now that he's living in the US.
-
Harry partnered up with WellChild, an organization that helps kids and families dealing with serious illness.
As Entertainment Tonight reported, Harry's worked with this organization in the past, and he hopped on the call with CEO Colin Dyer and a nurse named Rachel Gregory, along with families of children who are ill -- and who are worried that what's going on in the world could have a significant impact on their kids, who are already sick and at risk.
We can't imagine what these families are going through, but we're glad Harry was there to offer his support.
-
WellChild shared part of Harry's call on its Instagram account.
According to WellChild, it's reaching out asking for more support for the families it helps, as many of them are struggling with being isolated and meeting their children's medical needs during this time.
“Full respect to every single one of you. This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you," Harry said during the call.
-
-
The full call is also on WellChild's YouTube.
He chatted for a full 30 minutes, and it's really cool to see him giving up his time to brighten up the day of people who could really use it.
"It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy," Harry told everyone he was speaking to. "Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!"
-
It's great to see that Harry's keeping up with his patronages post-royal life.
-
-
Fingers crossed more updates on Harry and Meghan come in.
Share this Story