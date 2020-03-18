Prince Harry's Recent Video Call Shows He's Still Keeping Up Royal Duties

Harry partnered up with WellChild, an organization that helps kids and families dealing with serious illness.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, Harry's worked with this organization in the past, and he hopped on the call with CEO Colin Dyer and a nurse named Rachel Gregory, along with families of children who are ill -- and who are worried that what's going on in the world could have a significant impact on their kids, who are already sick and at risk.

We can't imagine what these families are going through, but we're glad Harry was there to offer his support.