Prince Harry's Recent Video Call Shows He's Still Keeping Up Royal Duties

Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Leave it to Prince Harry to keep doing good in the world, despite everything going on -- and the fact that he's already left the royal family (and his obligations) behind. Over the weekend, Harry video chatted with parents of sick children who are struggling during this difficult time, proving that he's still keeping up with the things that mean the most to him, even now that he's living in the US.

  • Harry partnered up with WellChild, an organization that helps kids and families dealing with serious illness.

    As Entertainment Tonight reported, Harry's worked with this organization in the past, and he hopped on the call with CEO Colin Dyer and a nurse named Rachel Gregory, along with families of children who are ill -- and who are worried that what's going on in the world could have a significant impact on their kids, who are already sick and at risk.

    We can't imagine what these families are going through, but we're glad Harry was there to offer his support.

    • Advertisement

  • WellChild shared part of Harry's call on its Instagram account.

    According to WellChild, it's reaching out asking for more support for the families it helps, as many of them are struggling with being isolated and meeting their children's medical needs during this time.

    “Full respect to every single one of you. This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you," Harry said during the call.

  • The full call is also on WellChild's YouTube.

    He chatted for a full 30 minutes, and it's really cool to see him giving up his time to brighten up the day of people who could really use it.

    "It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy," Harry told everyone he was speaking to. "Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!"

  • It's great to see that Harry's keeping up with his patronages post-royal life.

    Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Yes, he and wife Meghan Markle did wrap up their royal duties in March, but we've heard buzz that they'd continue to support the causes they feel the most passionately about, and it appears Harry's doing just that -- even from an ocean away. We have to admire him for that, because we're sure his involvement in what WellChild is doing makes it even easier for the organization to reach more people.

  • Fingers crossed more updates on Harry and Meghan come in. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    They might be spending most of their time at home with Archie these days, but if we know this couple, they're always busy making big plans for their future -- and now that they're no longer using the Sussex Royal Instagram account, we've lost the easiest way to keep up with them online. 

    Here's hoping more updates like this one will continue to roll in. We need all the details on their California life! 

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement