Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Critics Who Shamed Her Post-Baby Body

In the year 2020, we'd hope that people wouldn't shame women's bodies (including celebrities such as Kylie Jenner), but here we are. This week, Kylie shut down body shamers who thought she looked better before she brought daughter Stormi Webster into the world. No one should have to deal with comments like these, but we have to admit we're impressed with the way Kylie handled the situation.
It all started when a fan account posted this video of Kylie.
She was greeting fans at the opening of Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, and as always, she looked amazing. Even though she was completely flanked by fans on all sides, she still kept her cool. We will forever be impressed at the way she manages herself in a crowd!
Yes, Kylie does look a little different, but this video was taken three years ago. A lot has changed in the last three years, after all.
It didn't take long before negative comments started rolling in.
Kylie wasn't about to stand for these kinds of comments, though.
As Comments by Celebs pointed out, Kylie responded to one of the negative comments on the post, writing, "I birthed a baby" in response to someone who wrote that she looked skinny in the video.
That's totally fair. Like we said, having a baby can change our bodies forever ... and Kylie should never feel negatively about the fact that her body may be different because of it.
Nor should people comment on anyone and their post-baby body, but we thought that went without saying.
Not to mention the fact that Kylie looks amazing.
Come on -- how could anyone judge any photos of someone who always looks this good? She's always showing off her bod on Instagram, just as she should if she feels confident in it and it makes her feel happy. Being that comfortable in her skin is something that doesn't come easy, so she should celebrate it.
Haters can exit to the left, because it looks like Kylie has no time for them.
Besides, we have a feeling Kylie is just happy to have her little girl in the world.
It takes a lot to grow and give birth to a baby, but we've seen Kylie and Stormi's sweet relationship from day one. They have such a special bond, and we know that Kylie wouldn't trade anything to have her in her life. The love between them is so real!
We hope she's not taking any of these rude comments too seriously. After all, many internet trolls are just jealous ... and we all know Kylie has a lot going for her.
