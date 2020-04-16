Princess Beatrice May Scrap Her 'Low-Key' Wedding To Cheer Up Royal Fans

WPA Pool/Getty Images
WPA Pool/Getty Images

There's no denying it. When it comes to "wedding cheer," Princess Beatrice hasn't had a lot of it. Since Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in September, she hasn't exactly gotten to bask in that post-engagement glow and have fun planning her wedding. The reason? A lot has happened in the royal family since then. Now, though, to make up for things, Princess Beatrice may have a bigger-than-big wedding ... when she can have it.

  • Let's back it up a bit and talk about things that have taken precedence over Beatrice's wedding.

    David M. Benett/Getty Images

    First there was the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew. After Prince Andrew was found to have an association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein -- and gave an absolutely disastrous interview on BBC Newsnight -- attention was taken away from Beatrice's happy occasion, and it reportedly stopped her from sharing details about the big day. No bueno.

  • Then there was Megxit.

    Handout / Getty Images

    Not long after Beatrice announced her engagement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were leaving the royal family, causing all types of drama in the monarchy -- and of course, taking attention away from Bea's upcoming nuptials and delaying the announcement of her wedding date. One report claimed Beatrice was "furious" over having to put off sharing details about her wedding. 

  • And now of course there's the current global issue. 

    Danny Martindale/Getty Images

    Which, again, has put a damper on any plans Princess Beatrice had to celebrate her upcoming wedding or share fun details about it. In addition to not being able to leave our homes as of late, it would be in seriously poor taste for Beatrice to publicly talk about her wedding with everything going on.

  • So now, people are floating around the idea of Beatrice having a BIG wedding (whenever that is) in order to cheer up the UK. 

    UK Press Pool/Getty Images

    Before posting a poll, asking royal fans to weigh in on whether they thought Beatrice should amp up her wedding celebration, Express reported on how the princess was thinking of maybe going bigger and better than she initially planned. 

    A few months back, it was reported that Beatrice was planning on having a "low-key" wedding, but now she may be thinking of "turning this havoc into a blessing" by amping things up. Well, all right!

  • Everyone loves a royal wedding, so no doubt, a big to-do would be beloved by all. 

    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Of course, the most important thing is whether Beatrice and Edo want to have an over-the-top wedding instead of the "intimate" 150-person soiree they were planning.

    Time will tell! Initially, Beatrice was supposed to get married May 29, so we'll have to wait and see if that happens. If it's postponed, we say take things up a notch, Bea. YOLO, you know?

