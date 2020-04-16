Princess Beatrice May Scrap Her 'Low-Key' Wedding To Cheer Up Royal Fans

WPA Pool/Getty Images
There's no denying it. When it comes to "wedding cheer," Princess Beatrice hasn't had a lot of it. Since Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in September, she hasn't exactly gotten to bask in that post-engagement glow and have fun planning her wedding. The reason? A lot has happened in the royal family since then. Now, though, to make up for things, Princess Beatrice may have a bigger-than-big wedding ... when she can have it.
Let's back it up a bit and talk about things that have taken precedence over Beatrice's wedding.
Then there was Megxit.
And now of course there's the current global issue.
So now, people are floating around the idea of Beatrice having a BIG wedding (whenever that is) in order to cheer up the UK.
Everyone loves a royal wedding, so no doubt, a big to-do would be beloved by all.
