Prince William & Kate Middleton May Wind Up Paying for Harry & Meghan's LA Lifestyle

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince william, kate middleton
Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Well, this certainly is an interesting turn of events. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family and become "financially independent" people have been wondering where the Sussexes would be generating the income to finance what, more likely than not, will be a pretty swanky lifestyle. Although a number of reports have attempted to figure out Harry and Meghan's source of income, a new one claims that Harry and Meghan will be funded by ... Prince William and Kate Middleton.

  • Sources claim that, thanks to a royal rule, William and Kate may wind up funding Harry and Meghan eventually.

    prince william, prince harry, kate middleton, meghan markle
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Here's how it may go down: Once Prince Charles becomes king, Prince William will take over his title of Duke of Cornwall -- and with it, the Duchy of Cornwall, which generated an income of $43 million in 2017-2018 alone.   

    The Duchy of Cornwall pays for the majority of the charitable activities of Charles and Camilla, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    • Advertisement

  • Once William is in charge of the fund -- and in keeping with tradition -- he may direct some of the money Harry and Meghan's way.

    prince william, kate middleton
    Polly Thomas/Stringer/Getty Images

    According to New Idea (via The Talko), a source said that William may show Harry some "brotherly love" by continuing to pay for his and Meghan's lifestyle. 

    "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping down from their royal duties but they are still part of the family," a source told the online magazine. "They are giving up a significant source of income and it’s expected that Prince Charles will privately subsidize their lifestyles. When Prince William inherits the rights to the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s likely that he and Kate will be responsible for helping out Harry and Meghan if they need it."

  • Meghan and Harry are upfront about where they're getting their funding. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Harry and Meghan, like other royals, have always relied on money from the Duchy of Cornwall, and according to New Idea, they've even stated on their website that Prince Charles' money makes up about 95% of their annual income. (It was also recently revealed that Prince Charles is giving them about $2 million a year for security. Thanks, Dadsers!)

  • While this hasn't been confirmed by anyone in the royal family, we have to say we like the idea of William and Charles subsidizing Harry and Meghan.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Pool/Getty Images

    The reason? It would mean that Harry and Meghan aren't on nearly as bad of terms with other members of the royal family as it's been reported. Even though Prince Charles was reportedly angry when he first got wind of Harry and Meghan's plan, he can't be too mad if he's throwing money at them left and right. And same goes for Prince William!

  • Time will eventually tell if Harry and Meghan are going to rely on William for money. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    We're guessing if they do, it will all be very formal as opposed to, you know, Wills just cutting them a check and calling it a day. Either way, we're hoping Harry and Meghan are doing OK these days and things are hunky-dory between them and the rest of the royal family. And without a doubt, eventually, they'll have their own way of making money -- those two are a hot commodity!

royals kate middleton meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement