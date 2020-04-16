Prince William & Kate Middleton May Wind Up Paying for Harry & Meghan's LA Lifestyle

Sources claim that, thanks to a royal rule, William and Kate may wind up funding Harry and Meghan eventually.

Here's how it may go down: Once Prince Charles becomes king, Prince William will take over his title of Duke of Cornwall -- and with it, the Duchy of Cornwall, which generated an income of $43 million in 2017-2018 alone.

The Duchy of Cornwall pays for the majority of the charitable activities of Charles and Camilla, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.