Prince William & Kate Middleton May Wind Up Paying for Harry & Meghan's LA Lifestyle

Well, this certainly is an interesting turn of events. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family and become "financially independent" people have been wondering where the Sussexes would be generating the income to finance what, more likely than not, will be a pretty swanky lifestyle. Although a number of reports have attempted to figure out Harry and Meghan's source of income, a new one claims that Harry and Meghan will be funded by ... Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Sources claim that, thanks to a royal rule, William and Kate may wind up funding Harry and Meghan eventually.
Once William is in charge of the fund -- and in keeping with tradition -- he may direct some of the money Harry and Meghan's way.
Meghan and Harry are upfront about where they're getting their funding.
While this hasn't been confirmed by anyone in the royal family, we have to say we like the idea of William and Charles subsidizing Harry and Meghan.
Time will eventually tell if Harry and Meghan are going to rely on William for money.
