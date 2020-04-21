19 of Queen Elizabeth's Most Memorable Quotes That Prove She Was Born to Lead

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's hard to imagine a time before Queen Elizabeth led England. After all, she's been queen since the '50s, and now, she's celebrating another birthday. On April 21, Elizabeth turns 94, and it's never been more clear that she has always been meant to rule. With years of wisdom and experience under her belt, we'd never think of anyone else taking her place. Through the years, the queen has shared that wisdom with us in the form of some seriously inspirational speeches, motivating the rest of us to be better people in the process. She's always been a very powerful speaker, and that fact has never been more clear.
Between being part of the royal family, raising her own kids, and being there for Prince Harry and Prince William, Elizabeth has managed to do it all -- balancing her responsibilities with her duty to her country flawlessly. We have a lot to learn from this amazing lady!
Read on for some of Elizabeth's most inspiring quotes, which all prove that she's always been meant to lead a country. Of course, she did grow up knowing that she'd be queen someday, but when she finally stepped into the role, it seemed like she was naturally prepared to take over, and she's been doing an excellent job ever since.
Here's to another year of health and happiness for Queen Elizabeth. We'll never get tired of her inspiring words, brightly colored outfits, or her willingness to wear her expressions on her sleeve (much like her great grandchildren).
Long live the queen!
-
Not Taking Life Too Seriously1
During Queen Elizabeth's 1991 Christmas broadcast, a tradition she has upheld every year, she told her audience, "Let us not take ourselves too seriously. No one has a monopoly on wisdom and we must always be ready to listen and respect other points of view."
Even though she's literally the queen of England, Elizabeth definitely knows that there's much we can all learn from each other.
-
"Grief Is the Price We Pay for Love"2
While sharing a message at a service held for British people in mourning after the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, Elizabeth's speech said (via Telegraph), "grief is the price we pay for love." Although that can't help us when we're going through something difficult, it's definitely a reminder that if we've lost someone, we're so lucky to have had them in our lives when we loved them so much.
-
-
Making a Difference3
Queen Elizabeth has long believed that it's possible for anyone to make a difference, no matter who they are. In her 1954 Christmas broadcast, she told the people of England:
"We are amazed by the spectacular discoveries in scientific knowledge, which should bring comfort and leisure to millions. We do not always reflect that these things also have rested to some extent on the faithful toil and devotion to duty of the great bulk of ordinary citizens. The upward course of a nation's history is due, in the long run, to the soundness of heart of its average men and women."
-
The True Meaning of Courage4
As it turns out, Elizabeth's Christmas speeches have also happened to be some of her most inspirational, like the one that took place in 2008 when she opened up about the real meaning of courage -- and the drive to keep going, even when things are hard.
"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future," she said at the time.
-
-
Being a Leader5
While talking to the UN in 2010, part of Elizabeth's speech focused on what leadership meant to her: someone who is able to inspire others to work together.
"I know of no single formula for success, but over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together," she said.
-
Building a Better Future6
During part of Elizabeth's 1957 holiday broadcast, she talked about having the courage to stand up for our convictions, instead choosing to lead with kindness in order to build a brighter future for the country in the coming year.
"It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult. That is why we can take a pride in the new Commonwealth we are building," Elizabeth said.
-
-
"Never Wear Beige"7
Here's a quote that really shows Elizabeth's sense of humor. The queen is known for wearing very bright clothes -- including her unforgettable hat collection -- and in Robert Hardman's biography, Our Queen, he noted that Elizabeth once explained why she likes to make such an impact with her clothing rather than going for something more neutral.
"I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am," she said.
-
"Seen to Be Believed"8
Not only does the queen proudly wear bright colors, she's also unapologetically herself and has been so for the past 94 years. As she once said, "I have to be seen to be believed," and we don't doubt for a minute that's true. After all, Queen Elizabeth has always seemed larger than life to us, but it must truly be something special to meet her in person and see what she's capable of.
-
-
The Balance Between Action & Reflection9
It's so easy to get lost in our own world and lose our way, but as Queen Elizabeth pointed out in her 2013 Christmas broadcast, that's why taking the right amount of time to reflect is so important.
She said:
"We all need to get the balance right between action and reflection. With so many distractions, it is easy to forget to pause and take stock. Be it through contemplation, prayer, or even keeping a diary, many have found the practice of quiet personal reflection surprisingly rewarding, even discovering greater spiritual depth to their lives."
-
Family Disagreements10
Just because Elizabeth's family happens to be royal doesn't mean they don't have their disagreements, and this quote especially rings true after all the feud rumors we've heard over the last couple of years. Elizabeth once pointed out that her family is like every other, according to Telegraph.
"Like all the best families, we have our share of eccentricities, of impetuous and wayward youngsters, and of family disagreements," she said.
-
-
Breathe Gentleness11
Another Christmas broadcast, another opportunity for Elizabeth to truly address her country about what is important to her -- including her thoughts on the strength of her fellow women.
"It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the harsh progress of mankind," she said at the time. "The struggles against inhuman prejudice, against squalor, ignorance, and disease, have always owed a great deal to the determination and tenacity of women."
-
Hopes for the Future12
When the queen was crowned in 1953, of course, she had some very inspiring words to share as part of her coronation speech. And from the very beginning, it was clear that she was prepared to rule.
"I am sure that this, my Coronation, is not the symbol of a power and a splendor that are gone but a declaration of our hopes for the future, and for the years I may, by God's Grace and Mercy, be given to reign and serve you as your Queen," she said.
-
-
Cherishing Princess Diana's Memory13
The country and the world were shaken when Princess Diana unexpectedly and tragically passed away in 1997, and the queen was there to speak to her people, sharing inspiring words about her daughter-in-law even in the face of so much loss.
"No one who knew Diana will ever forget her. Millions of others who never met her, but felt they knew her, will remember her," she said. "I for one believe there are lessons to be drawn from her life and from the extraordinary and moving reaction to her death. I share in your determination to cherish her memory."
-
Aching From Smiling14
In 1985, Queen Elizabeth reportedly had this witty comeback prepared when she was asked why she wears such a serious expression all the time, and it's likely something many women have felt before and since.
"I simply ache from smiling. Why are women expected to beam all the time?" she said. "It's unfair. If a man looks solemn, it's automatically assumed he's a serious person, not a miserable one."
-
-
Lessons From Peace15
In a speech she made in Dublin in 2011, Queen Elizabeth shared that she believed the only way to accomplish things is by working together rather than taking on a challenge individually.
"The lessons from the peace process are clear; whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load," she said at the time, according to Telegraph.
-
Diversity Is a Strength, Not a Threat16
During a speech in 2004, Queen Elizabeth admitted that while there are plenty of people out there who discriminate against people who are different from them, diversity is actually a strength.
"Discrimination still exists. Some people feel that their own beliefs are being threatened," she said. "Some are unhappy about unfamiliar cultures. They all need to be reassured that there is so much to be gained by reaching out to others; that diversity is indeed a strength and not a threat.”
-
-
Prince Philip Being Her "Strength"17
Queen Elizabeth gave a speech to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary with Prince Philip in 1997, sharing how much she loves her husband -- and how much he's supported her and their country while she's served as queen.
"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," she said.
-
The Meaning of Family18
In 2011, Queen Elizabeth opened up about the meaning of family, and how she believes it's not always just the people who are related to us by blood.
"Of course family does not necessarily mean blood relatives," Elizabeth said. "But often a description of a community, organization or nation. The Commonwealth is a family of 53 nations all with a common bond, shared beliefs, mutual values and goals. It is this that makes the Commonwealth a family in the truest sense."
-
-
Breaking Down Barriers During Difficult Times19
In the same speech, Elizabeth shared that she'd found that difficult times have a way of bringing people together and making them stronger than ever before.
"We have seen that it's in hardship that we often find strength from our families," she said. "It is in adversity that we often find new friendships are formed. And it's in a crisis that communities break down barriers and bind together to help one another."