20 Times Queen Elizabeth Broke Royal Rules

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images We've heard the term royal protocol over and over again. Who is breaking it? Who is following it? And, eek, what happens to the unfortunate person who breaks it? Are they chained up in a dungeon below Buckingham Palace, or just forced to endure mean looks from a very, very displeased queen? Well, first of all, protocol is really nothing more than a set of rules -- often very loose ones -- that royals generally follow. That means that, sorry Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton critics, no one is going to punish them for wearing no pantyhose or dark nails. And when it comes to Queen Elizabeth II herself, royal protocol basically means, well, whatever she wants it to mean. See, she's broken, bent, discarded, and otherwise totally thumbed her nose at royal tradition plenty of times -- whether in people's faces, or in indirect, subtle ways.

That doesn't mean that QE2 ever slipped into a studded leather coat dress and swung her leg over a Harley Davidson while flipping off the cameras and thundering off, but y'all get the picture: No one, not even the longest-serving monarch ever, is going to spend their entire lives following the rules- especially when they get to make the rules.



The queen may appear to be propriety itself, with her conservative dresses, priceless jewels, and prim purses, and that's basically true. But she's also someone who has publicly rolled her eyes at them as well. There are so many traditions in the centuries-old monarchy, that not even she can keep up with them. And at a time when the world around her has changed so much, she probably doesn't even want to.

So what are the rules that Queen Elizabeth has broken? Well, they range from the political, to the social, and from sweet gestures to groundbreaking moves for women. At least one major event absolutely forced her to break many a tradition, and she did so for the relevancy and survival of the monarchy itself. But enough hints. Find out what we're referring to by checking out our list of 20 times QE2 bent the rules.