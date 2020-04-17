20 Times Queen Elizabeth Broke Royal Rules

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
We've heard the term royal protocol over and over again. Who is breaking it? Who is following it? And, eek, what happens to the unfortunate person who breaks it? Are they chained up in a dungeon below Buckingham Palace, or just forced to endure mean looks from a very, very displeased queen?
Well, first of all, protocol is really nothing more than a set of rules -- often very loose ones -- that royals generally follow. That means that, sorry Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton critics, no one is going to punish them for wearing no pantyhose or dark nails. And when it comes to Queen Elizabeth II herself, royal protocol basically means, well, whatever she wants it to mean. See, she's broken, bent, discarded, and otherwise totally thumbed her nose at royal tradition plenty of times -- whether in people's faces, or in indirect, subtle ways.
That doesn't mean that QE2 ever slipped into a studded leather coat dress and swung her leg over a Harley Davidson while flipping off the cameras and thundering off, but y'all get the picture: No one, not even the longest-serving monarch ever, is going to spend their entire lives following the rules- especially when they get to make the rules.
The queen may appear to be propriety itself, with her conservative dresses, priceless jewels, and prim purses, and that's basically true. But she's also someone who has publicly rolled her eyes at them as well. There are so many traditions in the centuries-old monarchy, that not even she can keep up with them. And at a time when the world around her has changed so much, she probably doesn't even want to.
So what are the rules that Queen Elizabeth has broken? Well, they range from the political, to the social, and from sweet gestures to groundbreaking moves for women. At least one major event absolutely forced her to break many a tradition, and she did so for the relevancy and survival of the monarchy itself. But enough hints. Find out what we're referring to by checking out our list of 20 times QE2 bent the rules.
-
Dancing in the Streets With Commoners1
Young royal ladies dancing in the streets? That just wasn't done. And yet, a 19-year-old then-Princess Elizabeth begged her parents to let her and little sister Margaret, 15, celebrate the end of World War II with commoners who were dancing, kissing, drinking -- and even doing the nasty in the streets. (We doubt the King and Queen knew that last part.) They relented, as long as the girls had a 16-person entourage, and later that night, Elizabeth was spotted joining a conga line weaving in and out of a hotel. It was "one of the most memorable nights of my life," the queen once said.
-
Telling WIlliam to Invite Whoever He Wanted to His Wedding2
How would any of us feel if someone tried to tell us whom to invite to a wedding? Not great, I bet. Well, that's what happened to Prince William, when a Buckingham Palace staff member handed him a list of 777 people that had to be invited to the wedding of the century -- people neither William nor Kate knew. When he asked his grandmother about it directly, she simply told him to rip it up and make his own list of family and friends, and that they'd fill in the rest afterward.
Protocol? What protocol?
-
-
Hugging Michelle Obama Back3
This one is not so much about the queen breaking a rule as it is about responding with grace when someone did. According to protocol, no one should touch royals. But when Michelle Obama met the queen in 2009, she put her hand on the monarch's back in a light embrace -- and instinctual and warm impulse that she later wrote about in her memoir, Becoming: "I daresay the Queen was okay with it, too, because when I touched her, she only pulled closer, resting a gloved hand lightly on the small of my back."
It turned out to be a rare and sweet moment.
-
... and Telling Her Protocol Was 'Rubbish'4
In 2016, the Obamas returned for a visit, and this time, the queen picked them up in her car. "So I had all this protocol buzzing in my head, and I was like 'don't trip down the stairs and don't touch anybody, whatever you do,'" Michelle once said in an interview. "And so the Queen says 'just get in, sit wherever' and she's telling you one thing and you're remembering protocol and she says 'Oh it's all rubbish, just get in.'"
-
-
Making All of Kate & William's Kids HRHs5
Some might be surprised to hear it, but at one time, out of Kate and William's kids, only Prince George was entitled to be a prince and called His Royal Highness. But that was before 2013, when the queen signed a degree, called Letters Patent, to change that, making any subsequent kids eligible as well. That's why Charlotte is a "Princess" instead of a "Lady," and Louis is a "Prince" rather than a "Lord".
Both are HRHs.
-
Accepting Flowers From a Fan6
While meeting well-wishers at events and walkabouts, the queen never accepts flowers, for safety reasons. But that didn't stop an Instagram mom influencer named Laura Ann Barr from trying -- and succeeding. Barr scored one of 8,000 invites to one of the queen's garden parties at Buckingham Palace in 2019 and positioned herself on a path outside the royal tent that she knew the queen would use. When the monarch did, Laura curtsied and handed her a lovely bouquet, which the queen accepted and quickly handed off to an assistant. In a video of the moment, security staffers congratulate Laura on accomplishing what no one else ever had.
-
-
Starting the Walkabout Tradition7
For centuries, the British monarchs kept their distance from the public, probably because of a combination of safety reasons and to keep an aura of mystery around them. It remained that way until 1970, when the queen got a clue that times were changing and the royal family needed to change, too, by becoming more relatable and reaching people personally. She began doing walkabouts -- street side meet and greets with curated crowds -- during her 1970 tour of Australia and New Zealand.
-
Inviting Meghan Markle to Christmas Before She Married Harry8
During Christmas of 2017, Meghan was a brand-new royal fiancée with no family in England. To make her feel extra welcome, the queen invited her to spend the holiday alongside Harry at Sandringham, the queen's private estate in Norfolk. That's where the entire family gathers every year, exchanging gag gifts and walking to church together in one of the public appearance highlights of the year. Generally, only married couples attend -- no girlfriends are ever invited.
-
-
... and Then Making an Unprecedented Invite to Doria Ragland9
Guess who has never been invited to Sandringham, the queen's private residence, for Christmas? Carole and Michael Middleton, Kate's parents. But when a pregnant Meghan faced having to choose between flying to Los Angeles to be with her mom Doria for the 2018 holiday, or spend it with the royals, the Queen made the unprecedented and hugely generous move to invite Mom to the private festivities and stay at the home.
-
Commenting on Brexit10
It's one of the most sacred parts of royal protocol, ever since Britain became a parliamentary democracy with a largely symbolic monarchy with no political role: The monarch should never make political comments. And, indeed, it's very rare to see "Elizabeth the Silent," as she's been nicknamed, break it. But when arguments about Brexit -- the British voters' decision to leave the European Union -- started heating up in Britain, the queen actually felt compelled in a speech to a women's group to make an indirect reference.
She urged respect and the seeking of common ground in situations where there are disagreements. Sounds pretty neutral to us, but some public figures were not pleased that she said even that much.
-
-
... and on Scotland's Vote on Independence11
When the British voted to leave the European Union, Scotland held a referendum on whether to separate from Britain. Once again, the queen was supposed to stay mum on the subject, but once again, she made a thinly veiled comment, this time indirectly urging Scots to vote to stay. During a stay in the country, the Queen greeted well-wishers waiting outside, telling one of them, "Well, I hope people will think very carefully about the future."
When Prime Minister David Cameron revealed in an interview that she had "purred down the line" when he called her to say the Scots had voted to remain in the UK, he was forced to apologize, though we find it totally hilarious.
-
... and About South African Apartheid12
In 1986, the Sunday Times newspaper reported that the queen and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher had a huge disagreement, because Thatcher refused to impose sanctions on South Africa in protest of the racist system of apartheid. "The Queen considers the Prime Minister’s approach often to be uncaring, confrontational and socially divisive," the paper wrote.
And she was absolutely right.
-
-
Giving a Soccer Fan Her Autograph13
Back in 1998, the queen made an official visit to Malaysia. When a young football player (a fan Manchester United) asked her to sign his soccer ball, she broke a major royal tradition to do it. Royals don't sign autographs, which may have started as a way to prevent forgeries way back in the day. That was one happy boy, and we hope he kept the ball in his collection -- because its value will only ever increase.
-
Joining the Military -- The Only Female Royal Ever to Do So14
While the British royal family has a very long tradition of military service, it's been exclusively a male thing. Well, almost. Only one woman has ever broken that boys-only tradition, serving in the Armed Forces in the entire history of the British monarchy, and that's the queen (Princess Elizabeth back then). Eager to do her part during World War II, she joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service, and learned how to fix truck engines.
She's been a baddie for some time now.
-
-
Attending Several Funerals15
Now, this is a rare sight: The queen, with raw sadness written all over her face, attending the 2017 funeral of one of her dearest relatives, the daughter of Louis Mountbatten, who was Prince Phillip's uncle and the godfather of Prince Charles. (She survived the 1979 attack that took her dad and brother's lives.) In general, British monarchs rarely attend funerals as it's thought to overshadow the occasion. But the queen has made exceptions time and again, including funerals for close friends, former prime ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, and of course, Princess Diana.
-
Toasting the Chef Once a Year16
OK, this is a bit classist, but then again, the queen is part of the aristocracy. No one is allowed in the Sandringham dining room except for the royal family, but at the family's annual Christmas lunch, the most senior chef is asked to carve the roast and then stick around to get a glass of whiskey from Her Majesty herself. "That's the only time the chef goes into the dining room and has a glass of whiskey with the royal family. It's one of the chef's favorite traditions," said former royal chef Darren McGrady.
M'kay.
-
-
Breaking All Kinds of Rules After Diana Passed17
No one tells the queen what to do, right? ... Unless it's the public that she serves. The queen and William and Harry stayed at her estate in Balmoral in Scotland for a week after Diana's passing was announced. Although she did it to allow the boys to mourn in private, the devastated public demanded that she acknowledge their grief and come back to London. She did, addressing the public through a video tribute and speaking the mourners who had gathered and laid flowers around Buckingham Palace.
Sometimes, even the queen has to yield.
-
Authorizing a Ceremonial Funeral For Diana18
Princess Diana's funeral was unprecedented in so many ways. First of all, as she was no longer a member of the royal family after the bitter, bitter divorce drama between her an Prince Charles. She was not entitled as per royal rules to a ceremonial funeral -- which is what a royal funeral is called when it is just short of being a state funeral (the highest kind). Though the queen wanted a private funeral, Charles and Prime Minister Tony Blair vehemently opposed it, and she relented.
-
-
Bowing Her Head to Diana's Coffin19
In a truly extraordinary -- and probably unprecedented move -- the queen emerged from Buckingham Palace as Diana's coffin was rolled by on its way to Westminster Abbey and bowed her head. Don't need to tell y'all that a monarch bows to no one. But in this case, the queen needed to show the kind of compassion that the grieving public had clamored for from her, and not received for a week after losing Diana. Just watch the movie The Queen. It's pretty accurate as to how things went down.
-
Making Sure the Diana's Coffin Was Draped With the Royal Standard Flag20
Though Diana was no longer a member of the royal family, the queen authorized for her coffin to be draped in the royal standard flag -- the one with four panels representing England, Scotland and Ireland. It's never flown at half mast, even after a monarch's passing. It was, however, used to cover the coffin of the woman who had repeatedly challenged the monarchy, and that was one of the many ways in which Diana's life impacted the queen, and changed the monarchy forever.