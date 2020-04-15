Meghan Markle May Have a 'Boring' Replacement in the Royal Family

The buzz about Sophie began when she stepped in for Meghan at an event earlier this year.

Because Harry and Meghan couldn't attend a reception that Will and Kate were hosting in January for the UK-Africa Investment Summit, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attended instead, schmoozing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It was cool of them to step up, and now it looks like that might be happening more often from here on out.