Meghan Markle May Have a 'Boring' Replacement in the Royal Family

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settle into their new, non-royal lives, we've been wondering who would help pick up the slack when it comes to their royal duties -- after all, Will and Kate are pretty busy people already. But now, we know that Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is likely to replace Meghan when it comes to official royal engagements ... and word on the street is that she's a bit boring.

  • The buzz about Sophie began when she stepped in for Meghan at an event earlier this year. 

    Prince Edward, Sophie
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Because Harry and Meghan couldn't attend a reception that Will and Kate were hosting in January for the UK-Africa Investment Summit, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attended instead, schmoozing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

    It was cool of them to step up, and now it looks like that might be happening more often from here on out.

  • But now, Sophie's being pegged as boring.

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    A recent Jezebel article claimed that, because of Sophie's lack of controversies, she's boring, and that means she won't be nearly as much fun to follow along with in the media as Meghan was. 

    "Sophie, most of all, was stable, and even a bit boring," the article claimed, adding that because she's managed to keep her head down and be productive for the royal family, she's ended up being one of Queen Elizabeth's favorites. 

  • Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have also been rumored to be stepping up. 

    Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    According to what royal biographer Robert Lacey told Hello! Magazine in January, Beatrice and Eugenie would be the perfect fit

    "If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie," Lacey told the magazine. "I'm sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It's what the family needs as it's another 15 years before Prince George's generation steps up. It's ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be."

  • The royal family may actually welcome someone a little boring right now.

    Sophie, Countess of Wessex
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    There has been so much drama, feud rumors, and bad press over the last few years (which isn't necessarily Meghan and Harry's fault, but it still exists). We wouldn't be surprised if the royals were hoping to get a break from it all -- after all, the impression we get from the Queen is that she'd rather not deal with much nonsense in her personal or public life, and we can't blame her for that. She's a busy woman!

  • In the end, we know Meghan is totally irreplaceable. 

    Meghan Markle
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Not only is she so different from anyone who's been a part of the royal family in a long time -- maybe ever -- but she's also such an awesome person in general. Of course it would be impossible to replace her, but hopefully, the royal fam will be able to find someone who can pick up where she and Harry left off, whether that person happens to be Sophie, Beatrice, Eugenie ... or someone else entirely.

