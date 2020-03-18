Prince William & Kate Middleton Prove Yet Again They're Ready to Rule

Then, there's also the way Kate and Will have been reaching out to kids, too.

Just like George and Charlotte are out of school, so are many other kids across the UK (and the world), but some vulnerable children are still attending to make sure their needs are met, so Will and Kate shared a video call they made to say hi to those students and their teachers.

"Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children," said the post on their Instagram account. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication - and to wish the children a very Happy Easter."

