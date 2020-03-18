Prince William & Kate Middleton Prove Yet Again They're Ready to Rule

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
We're currently living in a weird and stressful time, but Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to get to work. this week, Will and Kate made an important update to their website, letting the United Kingdom know where their priorities are right now -- keeping their country as safe and healthy as possible.
Sounds like these two are ready to be king and queen.
Kate and Will have shared a new statement about how they plan to support the country going forward.
This is just one of the many times that Kate and Will have stepped up lately.
We've seen them doing so much to help their country and their community in the face of something so unpredictable and scary, like visiting with NHS workers to thank them for their service. It seems like they're truly trying to do their best to help however they can -- even while living a bit farther away than usual since they left Kensington Palace for Anmer Hall, where they can stay a little safer.
William has also directed funds from the National Emergencies Trust to go to people who most need it in the face of this crisis.
In a video he shared on Instagram, William opened up about the trust, sharing that he wanted to help those suffering from hardship at this time. He said:
"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the UK have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way -- which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."
Then, there's also the way Kate and Will have been reaching out to kids, too.
Just like George and Charlotte are out of school, so are many other kids across the UK (and the world), but some vulnerable children are still attending to make sure their needs are met, so Will and Kate shared a video call they made to say hi to those students and their teachers.
"Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children," said the post on their Instagram account. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication - and to wish the children a very Happy Easter."
We've never doubted Will and Kate's preparedness to rule, but lately, they're really showing off their skills.
