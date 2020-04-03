Homesick Prince Harry Just Got an LA Welcome That Might Cheer Him Up

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
With all the rumors we've been hearing about Prince Harry trying to adjust to life in Los Angeles, we love a happy update like this one. It seems some graffiti of Harry has appeared in LA, just in time to welcome him and Meghan Markle to their new city. And honestly, the artist did a really good job of it, because it made Harry look pretty cool.
The graffiti first appeared on April 2, featuring Harry wearing a blue hoodie that says "Keep Calm and Wash Hands."
If that's not the mantra of all of our lives right now, we don't know what is!
In the artwork, Harry's depicted pretty accurately, red hair and all, and he's standing with a dog on each side of him, which makes sense, because he and Meghan happen to have two dogs they both really love.
We don't typically see Harry in a hoodie and jeans, but in this graffiti, at least, he looks pretty good!
According to artist Keith Biele, the artwork was meant to welcome Harry and Meghan to the area.
This is really nice, because rumor has it that Harry's been having trouble with the move.
There have also been reports that Harry's really missing his family.
Hopefully, this graffiti will help Harry cheer up.
