Homesick Prince Harry Just Got an LA Welcome That Might Cheer Him Up

The graffiti first appeared on April 2, featuring Harry wearing a blue hoodie that says "Keep Calm and Wash Hands."

If that's not the mantra of all of our lives right now, we don't know what is!



In the artwork, Harry's depicted pretty accurately, red hair and all, and he's standing with a dog on each side of him, which makes sense, because he and Meghan happen to have two dogs they both really love.

We don't typically see Harry in a hoodie and jeans, but in this graffiti, at least, he looks pretty good!