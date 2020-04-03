Homesick Prince Harry Just Got an LA Welcome That Might Cheer Him Up

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

With all the rumors we've been hearing about Prince Harry trying to adjust to life in Los Angeles, we love a happy update like this one. It seems some graffiti of Harry has appeared in LA, just in time to welcome him and Meghan Markle to their new city. And honestly, the artist did a really good job of it, because it made Harry look pretty cool. 

  • The graffiti first appeared on April 2, featuring Harry wearing a blue hoodie that says "Keep Calm and Wash Hands." 

    If that's not the mantra of all of our lives right now, we don't know what is!

    In the artwork, Harry's depicted pretty accurately, red hair and all, and he's standing with a dog on each side of him, which makes sense, because he and Meghan happen to have two dogs they both really love.

    We don't typically see Harry in a hoodie and jeans, but in this graffiti, at least, he looks pretty good!

    • Advertisement

  • According to artist Keith Biele, the artwork was meant to welcome Harry and Meghan to the area.

    Prince Harry graffiti
    Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

    “I didn’t like the way the President welcomed them to the country by saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to pay for your security,’” Biele said in an interview with People. “So I wanted to try to find a way to use this image and welcome them at the same time to make a comment and a little public service announcement to everybody.”

    Hey, that's pretty cool of him. After everything Meghan and Harry have faced over the last few months, we're glad to hear they've found a new city that welcomes them.

  • This is really nice, because rumor has it that Harry's been having trouble with the move.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    Earlier this month, there were reports that Meghan and Harry moved to LA a lot faster than they anticipated, and that seems to have taken a toll on Harry, who isn't making plans to stay in the US permanently -- at least, not yet. Reportedly, Harry hasn't filed any paperwork to get his green card or become a dual citizen of both the UK and the US, so it seems like he might be struggling a bit with the move.

  • There have also been reports that Harry's really missing his family. 

    Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Being far away from loved ones is definitely hard, and it sounds like Harry's especially had a hard time being away from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles since he and Meghan wrapped up their royal duties and left the UK.

    "[He's] staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother," a royal source told Entertainment Tonight recently. "Harry misses his family."

  • Hopefully, this graffiti will help Harry cheer up. 

    Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    And even better would be if Harry, Meghan, and Archie were able to go check out the graffiti themselves soon. We can't even imagine how cool it would be -- both for Harry and the artist -- for him to go down there and take a photo with the painting. So neat!

    The longer Harry spends in LA, the more he'll get used to his new life. And so far, it seems like he and his family have a lot to look forward to. 

royals royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement