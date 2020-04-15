Prince Harry Is Following in Prince Charles' Footsteps With Move to LA

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince charles, prince harry
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

These days, it seems like Prince William and Prince Charles are closer than ever. Not only is this likely due to the fact that both men are heirs to the throne, but ever since Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family and move to Los Angeles, William and Charles seem to have struck up a newfound bond. However! Prince Harry may be the one who's most similar to his father after all. 

  • A new report has drawn comparisons between Harry and his father, and we have to say, these two seem like twin flames. 

    prince william, prince harry, kate middleton, meghan markle, prince charles
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Referencing a Vanity Fair article from 2005, Express has spotted a striking similarity between Harry and Charles. According to writer Bob Colacello, Prince Charles felt very purposeless after he left the Royal Navy.

    “After six years in the Navy, Charles decided to move on, and for the remainder of the decade would be in search of both a meaningful role as a modern Prince of Wales and a wife,” Colacello wrote before referencing a speech a Charles gave in 1978, where he said: “My great problem in life is that I do not know what my role in life is. At the moment I do not have one. But I must find one."

    Hmmm ...

    • Advertisement

  • Prince Harry also experienced a sense of feeling lost after his stint in the Army, despite initially saying otherwise. 

    prince charles, prince harry
    Handout/Getty Images

    In 2015, after serving in the Army for 10 years, Harry said that leaving the military had been a “really tough decision” that left him at “crossroads.”

    “I am considering the options for the future and I am really excited about the possibilities," he said at the time. "So while I am finishing one part of my life, I am getting straight into a new chapter. I am really looking forward to it.”

  • Up until a few years ago (and likely still), Harry reportedly still hasn't narrowed down exactly what he wants to do or how to proceed in the royal family.

    prince harry
    Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

    In 2018, royal author and commentator Angela Levin said in her book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, that a royal aide pointed out two years prior that Harry “had yet to move far from those crossroads.”

    And it goes without saying that, in addition to wanting to get away from the British press, Harry felt somewhat stifled by the pressures of the royal institution. 

  • There's another strange similarity between Harry and his father.

    prince harry
    SOPA Images/Getty Images

    Apparently, at one point, there was a discussion between the palace and the government about "appointing Prince Charles Governor-General of Australia or ambassador to France" when he was feeling lost. 

    And just last year, the Sunday Times reported that “there have been various ideas floated for [Harry] to take on a job abroad, such as Governor-General of Australia or Canada.'' However, the plans were ultimately turned down because “senior royals are not civil servants.”

  • Hopefully, Charles and Harry's similar paths are helping Charles better understand his son. 

    prince harry, prince charles
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Although it was reported that Prince Charles was "incandescent with rage" after Harry and Meghan announced they were quitting the royal family, it seems things have settled down a bit. Who knows where the future will take Harry, but hopefully, wherever he goes, he'll have the support of his dad.

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement