Prince William Once Terrified Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie With a Creepy Prank



Max Mumby/Indigo /Getty Images

He's polished, poised, and clearly ready to be king now, but believe it or not, there was a time Prince William wasn't so, er ... measured. In a new report, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the naughty -- and kind of creepy -- prank the Duke of Cambridge pulled on his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, one Easter.

We didn't know you had it in you, Wills!