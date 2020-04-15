Prince William Once Terrified Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie With a Creepy Prank

Max Mumby/Indigo /Getty Images
He's polished, poised, and clearly ready to be king now, but believe it or not, there was a time Prince William wasn't so, er ... measured. In a new report, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the naughty -- and kind of creepy -- prank the Duke of Cambridge pulled on his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, one Easter.
We didn't know you had it in you, Wills!
Evidently, when William was a boy, he got a thrill out of frightening his cousins.
Quickly, though, another egg was made -- as it goes in royal households.
From the sound of things, the royal family always has an incredible Easter.
While the royals didn't get to have their traditional Easter this year, one thing remained constant for Wills: Chocolate.
William may not be biting off bunny heads anymore, but we're guessing he can still be a bit cheeky.
