Prince William Once Terrified Princess Beatrice & Princess Eugenie With a Creepy Prank

He's polished, poised, and clearly ready to be king now, but believe it or not, there was a time Prince William wasn't so, er ... measured. In a new report, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed the naughty -- and kind of creepy -- prank the Duke of Cambridge pulled on his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, one Easter. 

We didn't know you had it in you, Wills!

  • Evidently, when William was a boy, he got a thrill out of frightening his cousins. 

    Speaking to OK!, McGrady said that one year for Easter he decided to make a Hickory Dickory Dock nursery rhyme-themed chocolate egg. Nice! William took the masterpiece as an opportunity to get a rise out of Eugenie and Beatrice, though. 

    "We sent it up to the nursery on the silver tray, but 15 minutes later the Footman brought it back," McGrady said. "He said, 'Nanny asked me to return this. Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse’s head off, frightening Beatrice and Eugenie.'"

    Ha!

  • Quickly, though, another egg was made -- as it goes in royal households. 

    McGrady said: "We had to quickly make another mouse, pop it in the hole and send it back to the nursery." However, Prince William wasn't allowed to touch it the second time. 

    "I think Nanny put the egg out of William’s reach to make sure it didn’t happen again," he added. 

    We could see this coming from Prince Harry, but William? Whouda thought?

  • From the sound of things, the royal family always has an incredible Easter. 

    They're known to celebrate in a tradition way, starting on Good Friday, where they always have a fish dinner. Then, on Easter Sunday, they go to St. George's Chapel, which is where Harry and Meghan got hitched, before heading back to the palace for a four-course lunch.  

    McGrady said: "We’d go straight into the main course -- a traditional roast lamb with seasonal vegetables. The Queen likes her meat well done so she’d always have the first two slices. They’d also have a compound salad served in a kidney dish attached to the plate -- just some lettuce and cucumber with a little mint or some grated carrot and coriander."

    How civilized!

  • While the royals didn't get to have their traditional Easter this year, one thing remained constant for Wills: Chocolate.

    Recently, during a Zoom call with teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in the UK, Kate revealed William's dirty secret: He's a choco-holic. 

    While talking about Easter with students and teachers, William said: "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” to which Kate quickly responded with: “You keep eating it!”

    Ya busted, Will. 


  • William may not be biting off bunny heads anymore, but we're guessing he can still be a bit cheeky.

    Sure, he's the future King of England -- and most of the time he acts that way -- but behind closed doors, we have a feeling William lets loose, especially with his kids. And maybe, just maybe, one day we'll hear about Prince George biting off the head of a chocolate bunny, scaring the bejeezus out of Charlotte, Louis, and Archie. 

