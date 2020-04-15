17 Reasons Prince Louis May Steal the Royal Spotlight

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images We blinked, and somehow, Prince Louis is turning two years old -- and it seems like just yesterday we were waiting for Prince William and Kate Middleton to announce that their third child had finally entered the world! On April 23, Louis will celebrate his second birthday, and even though he hasn't been on this earth for too long, we can already tell that he's totally deserving of all of our attention. From every adorable photo we've seen of him and from all the updates and tidbits that his mom, Kate, has shared about him so far, it's pretty obvious that Louis is a member of the royal family to watch, especially as he keeps getting older.

Of course, Louis already has some pretty tough competition -- older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already pretty awesome in their own right, and we can't argue that. But more and more, we're seeing that Louis is already sticking out from his family in the best way. After all, with all that personality, we have a feeling that this little guy is going to end up stealing the show from the rest of the royals for years to come.

Read on for all the reasons we should be keeping an eye on Louis in the year ahead. Now that he's getting older, we should hopefully start seeing more and more of him... and we won't be surprised if he ends up attempting to steal the spotlight from George and Charlotte a bit as he grows and comes into his own.

This little royal is too cute, and it seems inevitable that he will do some really big things in his future. Plus, he looks really adorable in sunglasses.