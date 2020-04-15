17 Reasons Prince Louis May Steal the Royal Spotlight

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
We blinked, and somehow, Prince Louis is turning two years old -- and it seems like just yesterday we were waiting for Prince William and Kate Middleton to announce that their third child had finally entered the world! On April 23, Louis will celebrate his second birthday, and even though he hasn't been on this earth for too long, we can already tell that he's totally deserving of all of our attention. From every adorable photo we've seen of him and from all the updates and tidbits that his mom, Kate, has shared about him so far, it's pretty obvious that Louis is a member of the royal family to watch, especially as he keeps getting older.
Of course, Louis already has some pretty tough competition -- older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already pretty awesome in their own right, and we can't argue that. But more and more, we're seeing that Louis is already sticking out from his family in the best way. After all, with all that personality, we have a feeling that this little guy is going to end up stealing the show from the rest of the royals for years to come.
Read on for all the reasons we should be keeping an eye on Louis in the year ahead. Now that he's getting older, we should hopefully start seeing more and more of him... and we won't be surprised if he ends up attempting to steal the spotlight from George and Charlotte a bit as he grows and comes into his own.
This little royal is too cute, and it seems inevitable that he will do some really big things in his future. Plus, he looks really adorable in sunglasses.
He & Princess Charlotte Are Already Two Peas in a Pod1
We're sure that Louis has a great relationship with big brother Prince George, but from what we know about him so far, it looks like he and big sis Princess Charlotte might already be thick as thieves. This could work out for him in the long run. After all, Charlotte seems to have all the sass and personality in the world to pass down to him. Who better to teach him the ropes?
He Loves Being Part of the Family2
This video of Charlotte, George, and Louis clapping for healthcare heroes while staying at their family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, is super cute on its own. But suddenly, the video gets even better when we totally focus on Louis. He doesn't seem to fully understand why he's clapping -- he's just doing what his older siblings are doing so he can be part of it all. So cute!
He's Not Afraid to Show His Feelings3
We've always known that Prince George wears his feelings on his sleeve, and now, it seems like Prince Louis is the same way -- but taking it up a notch. In this photo from the 2019 Trooping the Colour, Louis is feeling some type of way about being out on that Buckingham Palace balcony with his mom, and he's not afraid to let the world know. This little guy already has so much spunk!
He's the Star of the Show4
In honor of the holidays in 2019, Kensington Palace shared this sweet photo of William with all three of his kids -- snapped by the incredibly talented Kate, of course. Even though George and Charlotte are here, too, Louis is stealing all of the spotlight, and a smooch from his dad. Is it just us, or is this a good predictor that he's going to grow up to be a total star?
Just saying.
He Loves the Outdoors5
Louis' mom, Kate, has always been outspoken about how much she loves nature and all things outdoors, and now, it looks like her youngest son is following in her footsteps. Louis seems to love being outside, and we have to wonder if that means his future holds something related to nature. We could totally see him taking on projects about the environment when he's older if this love of his keeps growing.
He Has Such a Big Personality6
Well, here's a family photo suitable for the album. Kate, William, Camilla, George, and Charlotte are all here, but still, Louis continued to take center stage at Trooping The Colour 2019. Here he is, scrunched up face, arms out wide, and all, ready to show the world exactly who he is (and how he's feeling). This little dude already has so much personality, and we can't wait to see more of it.
He & His Mom Are Too Sweet Together7
As much as we've loved seeing photos of Louis and William together and the bond they share, we can't help but really adore these moments with Kate, too. How sweet is this, seeing them share their love of nature together? It really looks like these two have a special relationship. After all, Louis is Kate's baby (for now, at least). Hopefully, they'll continue to be close as he gets older.
He Does Things His Own Way8
The rest of his family clearly looks busy hanging out at the Chelsea Flower Show last year, with Kate, Charlotte, and George checking out a waterfall in the background. But it doesn't matter what everyone else is doing; Louis is going to take charge and live his own life! He's marching ahead of the crowd -- even fearlessly wielding a stick -- and he seems pretty darn proud of himself about it.
The Camera Loves Him9
The palace shared this photo that Kate snapped of Louis at Anmer Hall in honor of his birthday last year, and we can't help but notice exactly how photogenic this little guy is. Of course, all one year olds are cute, but this is a very good looking baby -- and he poses so nicely, too! At this point, that kind of skill in front of a camera is just totally natural talent. Kate's lucky to have such a willing subject!
He's the Happiest Baby10
Here's another one of the portraits that Kate took of Louis for his birthday, and OMG, we're blown away by how happy he looks -- right down to his tiny teeth poking through. Of course, he's grown a lot since this pic was taken (it has been a year, after all), but we have a feeling the happy part of Louis' personality still hasn't changed. And once again, the camera totally loves him.
He's a City Boy11
The more we learn about the royal family, the more we realize that Louis had a different upbringing than Charlotte and George did. While they both spent significant amounts of time at Anmer Hall out in the country as little ones, Louis spent all of his life so far at Kensington Palace, hanging out in London. As a result, we have a feeling he's probably a bit of a city boy... but lately, he's gotten the chance to catch up on country life, too.
He Had an Impressive First Word12
Last December, Kate appeared on Mary Berry's special, A Berry Royal Christmas, and revealed that one of Louis' first words was Mary. Is he going to grow up to be a chef?!
"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate said. "Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."
He's Already Taking Music Classes13
Could we have a future rockstar or composer on our hands? It certainly looks like Louis already has a love of music! Recently, it was revealed that Kate takes Louis to music classes, which is not only a great opportunity for them to do something fun together one-on-one, but also something that will open Louis up to all kinds of new interests and maybe even help him discover his talent.
He May Have a Green Thumb Already14
Last year, Kate was showing off her Back to Nature garden at an event and talking with people who attended, and she even filled one of them in on what Louis is really loving these days. Apparently, he really loves hanging in the garden and smelling all of the flowers. Well, that sounds like he may end up being an excellent gardener in the future... or maybe a horticulturist?
He Slays in a Pair of Sunglasses15
This photo was taken of Louis as he and his mom and siblings cheered on their dad while he competed in a charity polo match, wowzers, this might just end up being one of our favorite photos of him of all time! Louis can work those sunglasses like no one else! Of course, he was just borrowing them from Kate, but she should totally let him have a tiny pair of his own, just like hers.
He's a Total Daredevil16
As far as we can tell, it seems like Louis might be the most fearless member of the entire family! During an event last May, Kate revealed that Louis is a bit of daredevil and keeps the family on their toes, sharing a story that had recently happened while they were at a playground.
"I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide -- I had no idea!" she said.
Yep, sounds like Louis to us!
He Already Has a Favorite Song17
And let's just say it may help us discover that Louis is only into super basic classics, because as Kate told a group of students from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra who performed at a reception she attended, Louis' favorite song is "Happy Birthday." Who knew?! Maybe he loves the feeling of celebration that comes with hearing (and singing) a song like this, but either way, he has good taste.