20 Little Known Facts About Kate & William's Wedding Day

Image: John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images



John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images We freely admit it. We'd been mildly interested in Prince William over the years, mainly because he was the son of Princess Diana, and a cutie to boot. But when we heard that he was engaged, our interest turned into a full-on obsession -- not necessarily about him, but about the fact that there was going to be another fairy tale royal wedding with a pretty bride. We had to know all the details. After months of obsessing about what tiara Kate would wear, who would be invited, who would make the wedding dress, which military uniform Will would don, what the church would look like, and every other aspect of the wedding, the day arrived. It did not disappoint -- and it launched another obsession: To examine the thousands of pictures and videos of the day, and become experts on every detail.

We thought we knew them all.

... but we were wrong.

When we got over the shame of our incomplete education as royal watchers, we thought how that's not really all that surprising. After all, it was a $34 million spectacle with a ton of moving parts, characters and locations, a wedding attended by 2,000 people, watched by two billion more. There were bound to be things we missed. Even if someone is not a fan of monarchy or the royal family, it was fascinating to watch something like this go down, basically without a hitch. And even more interesting to investigate all the thought that went into it: The subtle symbolism of everything from the flowers on display to a very special pair of earrings.

There are surprising facts about the wedding list, the raucous pre-wedding parties, and the guests. There are instances of royal protocol being smashed to the ground, and several sartorial secrets tucked deep within the bridal party's outfits. In short, a lot of new details have emerged since the 2011 nuptials. Want in on them? Read on and relive the royal wedding of the century with a fresh perspective with these little known facts.