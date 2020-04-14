Meghan Markle's Celebrity Lifestyle Caused Major Problems With Royal Staff

Samir Hussein / Getty Images
Once upon a time, Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood and she didn't know Prince Harry. She did yoga and had famous friends and generally lived the life of most young starlets in Los Angeles. And, according to a new report, the royal family staff didn't appreciate this. Despite living on the grounds of a palace, new gossip claims the monarchy staff very much pooh-poohed Meghan's celebrity lifestyle.
In a new piece in 'The New Yorker,' Megxit was broken down.
Tominey said that, at first, staff at the palace loved Meghan, but after a little while, their interest waned.
And, understandably, Meghan didn't understand how things worked at the palace, and this irked staffers.
If Meghan didn't know about "traditions," one could argue that, well, they should have been taught to her.
If the Buckingham Palace staff wasn't a big fan of Meghan, that's fine, because the Frogmore Cottage staff didn't feel that way.
