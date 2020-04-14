Meghan Markle's Celebrity Lifestyle Caused Major Problems With Royal Staff

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood and she didn't know Prince Harry. She did yoga and had famous friends and generally lived the life of most young starlets in Los Angeles. And, according to a new report, the royal family staff didn't appreciate this. Despite living on the grounds of a palace, new gossip claims the monarchy staff very much pooh-poohed Meghan's celebrity lifestyle

    In the article, The Daily Telegraph's Camilla Tominey explained that royal staff workers became "less enamored of the very qualities that made her irresistible to the press: her showbiz lustre, self-confidence, and feminist habits of assertion." Apparently, they weren't used to someone like Meghan, who, as we all know, is unapologetically herself. 

  • Tominey said that, at first, staff at the palace loved Meghan, but after a little while, their interest waned. 

    Apparently, the pace of Meghan's life in Hollywood wound up clashing with people who have been with the royal family for years. 

    "I’ve put it down to a clash of cultures, in the sense that she had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding,” Tominey said. “The royal world is very different -- it’s much slower-paced, and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it’s ‘What should we do next?’ ‘Well, what did we do last time?’”

  • And, understandably, Meghan didn't understand how things worked at the palace, and this irked staffers. 

    According to Tominey, Meghan wasn't aware of the "unwritten traditions" of the royal family. 

    "It's a bit like Downton Abbey -- there's a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country," Tominey said. "And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was 'Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'"

  • If Meghan didn't know about "traditions," one could argue that, well, they should have been taught to her.  

    Unlike Kate Middleton, who was essentially groomed to be a princess, Meghan came from a vastly different background than the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate reportedly had "princess lessons" before tying the knot with Prince William -- where were Meghan's? Was there not enough time for them in her and Harry's whirlwind romance? Or maybe, just maybe, Meghan didn't care for them.

  • If the Buckingham Palace staff wasn't a big fan of Meghan, that's fine, because the Frogmore Cottage staff didn't feel that way. 

    Not long after their final UK tour, it was reported that Harry and Meghan threw a surprise lunch for members of their Frogmore staff. 

    A source previously told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan have often done fun things like throwing pizza parties or hiring ice cream trucks for their staff, but they wanted to do something special going into this last week together. They toasted the team and thanked them for everything they have done. Some of the staffers cried."

    Sounds like they weren't so bad after all. 
