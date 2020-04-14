Meghan Markle's Celebrity Lifestyle Caused Major Problems With Royal Staff

Tominey said that, at first, staff at the palace loved Meghan, but after a little while, their interest waned.

Apparently, the pace of Meghan's life in Hollywood wound up clashing with people who have been with the royal family for years.

"I’ve put it down to a clash of cultures, in the sense that she had come from the celebrity world, which is very fast-paced and quite demanding,” Tominey said. “The royal world is very different -- it’s much slower-paced, and hugely hierarchical. In the royal world, it’s ‘What should we do next?’ ‘Well, what did we do last time?’”

