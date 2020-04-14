The Subtle Sign Prince Harry May Not Have Been Quite Ready To Move to LA

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

The last few months have been a roller coaster of epic proportions for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, so it's no wonder he may not have been ready to take on so much change so quickly. According to intel from a royal insider, there's actually a sign Harry wasn't ready to move to LA (and that he may be hoping he doesn't have to stay there permanently). We didn't see this coming!

  • Reportedly, Harry has no plans to apply for a green card.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    As a source told the Times (via Daily Star), Harry has yet to make any official moves when it comes to becoming a US citizen one day, which could become necessary if he and Meghan plan to stay in the country long term.

    "The duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point," the insider said.

    Hmmm ... 

    • Advertisement

  • However, it makes sense that Harry hasn't taken these steps yet. 

    Prince Harry
    Joe Giddens – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    After all, he and Meghan only moved in recently, and in the time since they've settled into their Malibu home, it's not like the country's been functioning per usual. Thanks to current events, it may be a difficult, long process for Harry to file for citizenship or anything related to that -- and we all know that bureaucracy is already a slow process under normal circumstances. 

    Can't blame him for holding off for now, especially because he may not have a choice.

  • We've heard rumblings that Harry's been stressed about all this for a while.

    Prince Harry
    Dominic Lipinski - Pool /Getty Images

    In early March, there were reports that Harry had a hard time leaving the royal family in general, because it meant walking away from the people he loved -- who he now happens to live an ocean away from.

    "It's an emotional time for him in many ways," someone claiming to be a friend of Harry's told royal expert Katie Nicholl. "I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."

  • His move to LA was a pretty quick one, after all. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

    Though there had already been rumors that Harry and Meghan were house hunting in LA -- and they'd said from the beginning that they'd planned to spend some of their time in the US, too -- they seemed to have been hunkered down in Canada for the time being. But they made the big move before they could be affected by travel restrictions, and that means he hasn't had much time to adjust to such a big life change at all.

    We really feel for Harry.

  • Hopefully, Harry will be able to settle into his new life soon. 

    Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Moving is always a major adjustment (let alone moving to a different continent, away from everyone and everything he knows), but eventually, he may come to love LA and feel more comfortable in the US ... especially once we all get some semblance of normalcy back and he can create a routine for himself.

    In the meantime, we hope Meghan and Archie are doing a good job cheering him up. He's a lucky guy! 

meghan markle royals royal couple

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement