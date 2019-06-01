Sarah Ferguson Shares Rare Photo From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
It's been more than a year since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in October 2018, and now, we're getting another look at their gorgeous wedding that we definitely didn't expect. This week, the mother of the bride, Sarah Ferguson, shared a new photo from Eugenie's wedding, and it's super sweet.
Sarah shared a photo of her and her sister, Jane, at Eugenie's reception.
The post was in honor of National Sibling Day over the weekend, and Sarah made sure to detail in her caption how much her sister means to her -- in a poem, at that.
She wrote:
"There is nobody like my @janeferguson7. She is a dream of a sibling (not a pain!)/My sister makes my world so bright and I somehow accept when she says I am not right!/Today is National Sibling Day and I raise a toast and am happy to boast/That my sister is the finest in the land/So thank you my dearest Jane, I stand and applause with both my hands ... Love you Jane."So sweet!
This isn't the first time Sarah's shared personal photos of Eugenie's wedding.
Back in March, she shared this photo of Eugenie in her wedding dress and tiara, celebrating her turning 30 -- and of course, she looks absolutely beautiful, even in this pic taken by her mom.
"My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day," Sarah wrote at the time.
Such a great shot! Clearly, photography runs in the family. (Eugenie took some of Princess Beatrice's engagement photos!)
Also, just goes to show that royal or not, all moms love taking pictures of their kids. It's universal!
It was definitely a memorable day, that's for sure.
Next up is Eugenie's sister, who's set to get married next month.
Let's just hope Sarah keeps these behind-the-scenes pics coming.
It's hard to remember that members of the royal family are also normal people, just like us ... and that means that Sarah's going to post cute pics of her daughters, as all moms like to do. Seeing their life through that more "normal" lens is totally priceless.
We can't wait to see Beatrice's wedding (and her gown). Bring on all the photos -- we're so ready!
