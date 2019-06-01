Sarah Ferguson Shares Rare Photo From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

This isn't the first time Sarah's shared personal photos of Eugenie's wedding.

Back in March, she shared this photo of Eugenie in her wedding dress and tiara, celebrating her turning 30 -- and of course, she looks absolutely beautiful, even in this pic taken by her mom.

"My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day," Sarah wrote at the time.

Such a great shot! Clearly, photography runs in the family. (Eugenie took some of Princess Beatrice's engagement photos!)



Also, just goes to show that royal or not, all moms love taking pictures of their kids. It's universal!