Prince Harry May Give Up One of His Favorite Hobbies for Meghan Markle

Celebrities

Prince Harry
Marriage is all about compromise ... and it sounds like there's nothing Prince Harry won't do to make sure he and Meghan Markle are giving their union the best shot possible at thriving in the long run. Apparently, Harry's giving up one of his hobbies because it's something Meghan's really not a fan of, so if anyone needed a reminder that Harry's an awesome husband, this is it. 

  • Harry's a big fan of animals, but he's also a big fan of hunting.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Although he has always been outspoken about protecting endangered species, hunting has been a lifelong passion of his ... and it's something he used to do with Prince William when they were younger. 

    Given Meghan's advocacy for animals, it's no surprise that she wouldn't like it if her husband hunted for sport, and now, it sounds like she might have won that argument -- if it even was one to begin with.

  • In a recent interview, Jane Goodall shared that she believes Harry will stop hunting. 

    Prince Harry, Jane Goodall
    Harry and Jane got to catch up over the summer when he interviewed her for British Vogue, and now, she's opening up about some of the things they talked about outside of their interview -- including his changing hobbies. 

    "I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," Jane shared when talking to Radio Times (via Tatler).

  • Jane also admitted she thinks Harry's struggling a bit. 

    Prince Harry
    "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Jane said.

    Not that this surprises us in the least -- he's had a lot of radical life changes over the past couple of years, and now, he's living on a different continent, far from his family and the only life he's ever known. Of course it's going to be an adjustment ... and a pretty major one at that.

  • Recently, Jane also opened up about what Harry told her about Archie. 

    Prince Harry, Archie, Meghan Markle
    Apparently, Harry has never wanted Archie to grow up royal the way that he did, and this is something he was open about during their chat last summer, too. 

    “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,'” Jane said, adding that she also had the chance to meet Meghan and Archie at their interview as well.

  • We have to admire Harry's commitment to his family.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    We've never doubted how much Harry loves Meghan and Archie -- that much has always been so obvious. But hearing that he's willing to give up a hobby that Meghan disagrees with to make her happy and that he's been doing his very best to make sure Archie has the upbringing he deserves? That's the kind of husband and father we always knew he'd be.

    Keep up the good work, Harry. We know that his wife and baby must really adore him.

