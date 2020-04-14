Prince Harry May Give Up One of His Favorite Hobbies for Meghan Markle

Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
Marriage is all about compromise ... and it sounds like there's nothing Prince Harry won't do to make sure he and Meghan Markle are giving their union the best shot possible at thriving in the long run. Apparently, Harry's giving up one of his hobbies because it's something Meghan's really not a fan of, so if anyone needed a reminder that Harry's an awesome husband, this is it.
Harry's a big fan of animals, but he's also a big fan of hunting.
In a recent interview, Jane Goodall shared that she believes Harry will stop hunting.
Jane also admitted she thinks Harry's struggling a bit.
Recently, Jane also opened up about what Harry told her about Archie.
We have to admire Harry's commitment to his family.
