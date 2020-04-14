Kate Middleton Is Staying Out of the 'Drama' but Wants William & Harry To Reconcile

Not long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, it was reported that Kate was missing her brother-in-law big time. As any royal fan knows, there was a time when Kate and Harry were incredibly close.

When Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for their farewell tour, Kate spoke to Harry and got a bit emotional.

"Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for [she and William] and how they felt completely shut out of their lives," an insider told Women's Day New Zealand. "Kate told Harry how she felt like she’d lost a brother too."



So sad!