Kate Middleton Is Staying Out of the 'Drama' but Wants William & Harry To Reconcile

Neil Mockford/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Evidently, if there's one thing Kate Middleton is not, it's a meddler. According to a recent report, even though the Duchess of Cambridge very much wants to see Prince William and Prince Harry reconcile their fractured relationship and go back to being best buds, she isn't about to put herself in the middle of things. After all, that would be very un-princess-like.

  • Kate, understandably, doesn't like to see William and Harry not getting along. 

    prince willia, kate middleton, prince harry
    Splash News

    A source previously told Us Weekly that “Kate hopes William and Harry will eventually heal the rift and let bygones be bygones.” We get that. It must be really hard for the duchess to see her husband and beloved brother-in-law grow so far apart -- especially these days, when so many things are up in the air.  

  • Another thing Kate doesn't like? Seeing Harry and Meghan Markle so "miserable."

    prince harry, prince william, kate middleton, meghan markle
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Speaking to the intense media scrutiny Harry and Meghan are constantly subject to, a royal source said that the Duchess of Cambridge "hates to see" Meghan and Harry "so miserable." However! The insider added that “while Kate’s concerned about Harry and Meghan’s well-being, she tries to stay out of the drama.”

    Probably a smart move.

  • Kate doesn't just miss William and Harry's relationship -- she also misses Harry!

    prince harry, prince william, kate middleton
    Splash News

    Not long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, it was reported that Kate was missing her brother-in-law big time. As any royal fan knows, there was a time when Kate and Harry were incredibly close

    When Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for their farewell tour, Kate spoke to Harry and got a bit emotional.

    "Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for [she and William] and how they felt completely shut out of their lives," an insider told Women's Day New Zealand. "Kate told Harry how she felt like she’d lost a brother too."

    So sad!

  • Now that Harry and Meghan are living in Los Angeles, maybe there's more of a chance for reconciliation.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Not only does absence make the heart grow fonder, but it's also been reported that since world health issues have been on the rise, Harry has been missing his family and even feeling a bit helpless and left out. 

    Surely, Harry and William -- and Harry and Kate -- will be incredibly happy to see each other again, whenever that may be.

  • We have a feeling the next time Harry and Wills see each other, things will be VERY different.

    prince harry, prince william
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    We're guessing that with everyone having time to let their emotions settle, the brothers will be thrilled to be around one and other and be willing to forget the past.

    At least that's what we're hoping. And apparently, that's exactly what Kate Middleton wants, too. We're with you, Kate -- and we're with you on not wanting to get involved as well.

