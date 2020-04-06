Brad Pitt Makes His HGTV Debut To Help a Longtime Friend

On 'Celebrity IOU,' Jonathan and Drew Scott help celebs make a difference in people's lives who need it the most.

On each episode, a celebrity chooses someone who's made a big impact on their lives, and the celeb, Jonathan, and Drew work together to re-create a space for them. Basically, it's about to get all emotional up in here, and in the best way possible. We love seeing people happily surprised by acts of kindness -- and watching the reno aspect doesn't hurt, either!

The show premiered Monday, and it was Brad's turn to help someone he cares about.