Brad Pitt Makes His HGTV Debut To Help a Longtime Friend

Just when our love of home renovation shows couldn't get any bigger, Brad Pitt shows up and completely blows us out of the water. When the Property Brothers stars' new show, Celebrity IOU, premiered this week, Brad made his HGTV debut. And of course, given the nature of the show, he totally made us cry with what he did for a friend on his episode.
On 'Celebrity IOU,' Jonathan and Drew Scott help celebs make a difference in people's lives who need it the most.
On each episode, a celebrity chooses someone who's made a big impact on their lives, and the celeb, Jonathan, and Drew work together to re-create a space for them. Basically, it's about to get all emotional up in here, and in the best way possible. We love seeing people happily surprised by acts of kindness -- and watching the reno aspect doesn't hurt, either!
The show premiered Monday, and it was Brad's turn to help someone he cares about.
Brad wanted to help his makeup artist of more than 30 years, Jean Black, with her home DIY project.
She wanted to turn her garage into a guest house and workspace, and Brad Pitt decided it was only right if he helped her out with that -- especially because, on the show, he said that she's family to him.
So sweet!
And it's not like he let Jonathan and Drew do all the work. Brad got in there and got his hands dirty, contributing just as much to creating the space that he felt Jean really deserved.
In the end, Brad was able to create a really stunning space for her.
Jean and Brad both cried ... and we're sure so did many, many people at home.
"I know Brad's generosity, it's huge. But for him to do this, it's really more than I ever thought could happen," Jean said after the big reveal. "I am so touched by this, I could really not thank you enough."
Seems like they have a pretty close relationship, which isn't surprising, after so many years of working together. They've shared a lot of memories in that time, and it's so special that Brad was able to give back to her like this.
This kind of tearjerker reno show is just our speed, and fortunately, more episodes are coming.
Celebrities in the lineup to appear this season include Rebel Wilson, Michael Bublé, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy, just to name a few ... and we have a feeling every single episode is going to make us this emotional.
We can't wait to see what the rest of the season has in store. After seeing what Brad was able to accomplish for someone he loves, we know that many more exciting moments have to be up HGTV's sleeve.
Is there anything the Property Brothers can't do?
